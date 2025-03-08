Dronfield Stags unbeaten start to 2025 continues with victory at Rolls Royce

Paul Hirst crashes over to score for Dronfield Stags

After an excellent result against Belper 1st XV last weekend at Gosforth Fields when they drew the league match 7-7 and after extra time won the cup match 19-17, Dronfield Rugby Club's Stags were in confident mood as they travelled down to Derby for the match against Rolls Royce 1st XV.

The game was on paper going to be close with Dronfield third and Rolls Royce fourth in Counties 3 Midlands East(North West) When the two sides met in November in Dronfield the Stags had a comfortable victory by 34-7 but since then Rolls Royce have made significant progress and have won four of their last five games.

Conditions at Derby were dry and sunny and Dronfield Stags had the advantage of the slope for the first half. As it was a wide pitch the Stags were able to exploit the abundance of space against the much larger Rolls Royce pack and they were soon in the lead with tries coming from Jordan Motlib and George Thompson.

Both were converted to give the visitors a 0-14 early lead. Rolls Royce then began to grow into the game taking advantage of their heavier pack in scrum and maul situations. Although the home side got into the Stags 22, through resolute defending especially from full back Jack Longden, Rolls Royce were unable to convert their pressure into points.

Stags were able to increase their lead with a further try from Jake Allen. As the ball was moved wide he cut back inside to beat defenders and touch down. Another Luke Nicholson conversion gave Dronfield Stags a well deserved 0-21 half time leadIn the second half it was now Rolls Royce's turn to have the advantage of the slope and they began to show their physical dominance scoring two tries, one of which was converted to bring the score to 12-21.

Dronfield knew they needed to increase the intensity of their play and came close to scoring further tries through good midfield breaks but effective Rolls Royce tackling and the selection of the wrong options let them down. Going into the final ten minutes Paul Hirst crashed over from close range and with the final play of the game, captain Will Binder went fifty metres to finish off what had been an excellent all round team performance. They had gained a 12-33 victory and maintained their third place position in the leagueNext week they travel to Southwell for a quater-final match in the NLD Senior Bowl Competition.