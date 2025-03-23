Dronfield Stags unable to stop Tupton's march for promotion

Stags keep possession

Dronfield Rugby Club's Stags returned to league action after theor disappointing exit from the NLD Senior Bowl away at Southwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For their final home fixture of the season they could not have chosen a more difficult match as they welcomed near neighbours Tupton 1st XV who for most of the seasonhave been leading Counties 3 Midlands East(NW) Even so with Stags unbeaten at home all season the home side were hoping to cause Tupton problems.

It was the visitors who took the lead with an early penalty and unconverted try to race into a 0-8 lead. It was clear from the onset that Tupton's size and physicality was going to be difficult to counteract. The Stags were playing down the slope in the first half and struggled to retain the ball as Tupton dominated both the scum and the breakdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dronfield pulled a converted try back late in the half with some good tight play with Joe Peckett crossing the line and with Luke Nicholson's conversion it was 7-29 at half time.

At the start of the second half torrential rain began. This lasted the remainder of the game and made conditions very challenging. The adverse weather played into the hands of the forward -orientated Tupton team and they scored four more tries. Dronfield did manage a consolation try through veteran back rower Chris Hale to make the final score 12-53

Ther is no doubt that Tupton were worthy winners and we wish them every success with their promotion, but credit must go to the Stags for their commitment right through to the final whistle.