Dronfield Stags move through the gears to beat Rolls Royce

Dronfield Stags on the attack

Dronfield Rugby Club's Second XV, the Stags, consolidated their third place postion behind Tupton 1st XV and Belper 1st XV in Counties 3 Midlands East (North West ), with a convincing victory over Derby based side Rolls Royce by 34-7.

Rolls Royce coming into the game were in 4th place in the league so it was expected to be a close game.

Despite the recent rain, conditions under foot were good and this led to an open game with both sides prepared to move the ball wide. It was the Stags who gained the initiative in the early part of the game and after fifteen minutes. through tries from Ellis Williams and the team's leading try scorer Luke Nicholson plus a conversion by Gabe Williams went into a 12-0 lead.

Credit must go to Rolls Royce who came back strongly with their scrum half impressing with his strong running. At half time the score was 12-7 to the home side with everything still to play for.However in second hald the Stags began to dominant with both backs and forwards combining well to be create more opportunities for additional tries . Paul Joyce scoring twice and scores also came from Will Binder and Dave Williams.

Dronfield Stags score once more

The Stags played well but there is still room for improvement as when, on numerous occasions in possession with an overlap outside, they elected to kick and lost their attacking impetus. That said the blend of senior members of the team and former colts gelled as a team and thoroughly deserve their win and try bonus point They remain in third place in the leagueNext week they travel the short distance to play league leaders Tupton 1st XV and will be hoping to be at full strength .