Dronfield Stags end the season on a high at Bakewell

Dronfield on the defence

For their final fixture of the season Dronfield Stags travelled to Bakewel. With third place in Counties 3 Midlands East (North- West) already assured, the Stags were playing for pride against Mannerians 1st XV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were also wanting to finish the season on a high after losing to league champions Tupton in their last match.When Bakewell Mannerians played at Gosforth Fields early in the season the result was a 27-27 draw and so Dronfield were keen for a final victory.

Conditions were ideal for an expansive game. It was the home side who started the stronger and were first to score when they were awarded a kickable penalty and went into a 3-0 lead. However, this did not deter the visitors and a darting run from leading try scorer Luke Nicholson added to his impressive tally this season to give the Stags a 3-5 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Mannerians continuing to be under pressure fly half Paul Hirst crashed over from short range with a text book Hirst try increasing Stags lead. With play moving from end to end and both sides being called upon to defend, the home side, with some big strong runners who were capable of punching holes in the Stags defence, scored a converted try from close range under the posts to bring the scores level at 10-10

Dronfield Stags on the attack

In a game when the lead frequently changed hands Luke Nicholson scored his second try scampering fifty metres to touch down, which with his successful conversion gave Dronfield a 10-17 lead. However, before half- time Bakewell came back into the game once more with an unconverted try to make the score at the turnaround 15-17 to Dronfield Stags.

Play in the second half was still end to end in what was a really open game and a try from back row Max Crowther came as a result of quick ball from the lineout and a penetrating run through midfield This score together with a successful conversion increased the visitors lead A penalty from Bakewell meant that the game could still go either way.

As the game went into the final period, a well- engineered try was finished off by Adam Walker-Kahn who had given a fine personal display. He showed great pace from thirty metres out to score Luke Nicholson conversion gave the Stags what would appear to be an unassailable lead. But Bakewell were still not finished and with ten minutes remaining their converted try would lead to a tense finale. However, Dronfield Stags held on for a gritty 25-31 victory

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season had been a very successful one for Dronfield Stags they had finished the league in third place behind Tupton 1sts and Belper 1sts and are proud to have finished higher in this league than many 1st XV’s from many clubs in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.