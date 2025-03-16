Dronfield Stags Cup Run comes to an end at Southwell

Stags with extra men available

With Dronfield Rugby Club's 1st XV not having a fixture, it was ' The Stags' representing the club's Senior Teams this weekend.

After an extra-time win in the last round of the NLD Senior Bowl against Belper 1st XV, Dronfield Stags travelled to Nottinghamshire side Southwell 2nd XV, with the winners booking a place in the quarter -finals of the competition. Both Dronfield Stags and Southwell 2nd XV are having an excellent season so far and are near the top of their respective leagues, Dronfield Stags in Counties 3 Midlands East (North West) and Southwell in Counties 3 Midlands (Central).

Southwell being drawn at home obviously had a distinct advantage but having been unbeaten since mid December last year, the Stags were in a confident mood. going into the game.

It was unfortunate for the Stags that in the pre-match warm-up influential fly half Paul Hirst had to pull up causing them to have to reshuffle their backline with Jacob Blanksby coming into the side for his first game of 2025.Southwell made a fast start scoring an uncoverted try after ten mnutes. Dronfield then began to grow into the game although the home side's ability to contest the breakdown and aggressive defensive line speed, made it difficult for the visitors to build multiple phases.

Dronfield Stags on the attack

Dronfield did eventually work their way into their opposition's 22 on numerous occasions but failed to take advantage of their field position and so the score remained 5-0 at half-time.The Stags now had the wind at their backs and they began to dominate possession and found themselves encamped in the Southwell 22.

However the home side's counter- attacking ability always meant they were a threat Eventually Dronfield's efforts paid off, George Thompson finishing off when finally the Stags created numbers out wide The conversion from Gabe Williams was unsuccessful and so the score was now 5-5 T

he home side soon however regained the lead when Dronfield conceded a penalty which led to Southwell scoring a converted try and now lead 12-5. With 20 mins remaining Dronfield continued to pressurise their opponents line but were unable to break through solid defence.

With pretty much the last play of the game a speculative clearance kick from Southwell was allowed to bounce and kindly fell into the arms of an unrushing Southall player who ran through unopposed to score a converted try making the final score 19-5 to the home sideDronfield will feel that they had opportunities to win the game but lacked composure in those key moments that could have made the difference.