Dronfield rugby teams are top of the current rankings for North Derbyshire

It is the Mid-Season Break for all the region's rugby union sides and Dronfield Rugby Teams , the Ist XV and the Second XV (The Stags) find themselves at the top of the region's current RFU Rankings for 1st XV's and 2nd XV's.

The data used in drawing up the rankings is based on the official level at which the clubs play combined with their current league positions up to and including the last matches of 2024 on Saturday 21st December.

In their respective leagues the Ist XV lie in second place behind Staffordshire based Lichfield and although they have lost one more games Dronfield have a superior defensive record and points difference. The 2nd XV ( The Stags) lie in third place in their league behing Tupton 1sts and Belper 1sts.

Much of the club's success so far this season is due to their coaching team of Head Coach Sean Scanlon, Assistant Coaches Michael Hills and Tim Haynes and 2nd Team Coach Nick Scheinkonig.. Between them they have produced teams that play attacking rugby but have a solid defence It is no surprise that the 1st XV have the best defensive record in their league.

They also have the leading points scorer in Jake Steade with 176 points and the leading try scorer Reika Mahmid with 15 tries so far. In the Stags team Luke Nicholson is his league's leading try scorer with 14 tries. The club also is aware of its responsibilities within the local community and having already had one match sponsored to raise money for Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield, have planned a second Sponsor Day on January 4th.

On that day they play Matlock at home and the club is raising funds, this time for Parkinson's UK, another worthy cause.We look forward to the second half of the season with optimism for all our Senior sides and hope to continue the momentum achieved so far. If you are a player why not see how high a level of rugby you are capable of and if you just wish to watch attacking rugby come along to Gosforth Fields on a Saturday and join tho se who have been lucky enough to see 237 points scored by the 1st XV at home and 232 scored by the Stags.

Dronfield RFC Home Fixtures for January Sat 4 Jan Dronfield 1st XV v Matlock 1st XVSat 11 Jan Dronfield Stags v Matlock 2ndsSat 18 Jan Dronfield 1st XV v Lichfield 1st XV.

As these sides are currently in first and second place and with Dronfield at present behind league leaders Lichfield, it looks as though this could be the most important game of the season for both sides. Come along and support Derbyshire !.