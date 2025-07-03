Dronfield Rugby Club's senior teams start pre-season training

There was an excellent turn-out with over 40 Senior and Colts players attending the first session.

With the club having strengthened its squads there is eager anticipation that this season the 1st XV can win their league and gain promotion to the top Regional League.

Having come agonisingly close last season by finishing in second place ,theywill be doing all they can go one better. Joining their league this season will be Stoke, Sutton Coldfield and Belgrave( a Leicester based side) In order to maintain continuity from last season’s successful campaign, they are fortunate to be able to retain the same Coaching Staff. Once again Head Coach Sean Scanlon has Michael Hills, Tim Haynes and Nick Scheinkonig as part of his coaching team.

The Colts will be again be coached by Craig Myhill and Dave Webb. With the majority of last season’s team still available to play, the Colts also go into training on the back of a highly successful season last year and having been promoted to NLD Tier 2, find themselves facing tougher opposition including Burton and Derby Colts

The captains also remain the same. Jake Steade leading the Ist XV , Will Binder the Stags and Will Davies the Colts. Intially players will be eager to build up their fitness and stamina levels . Two friendly fixtures have already been organised. On Thursday 17th August the 1st XV welcome a Sheffield XV and a week later they are at home once more against Yorkshire side Dinnington

The league season starts on Saturday 6th September . The 1st XV are at home against league newcomers Sutton Coldfield whilst the Stags travel away to play Belper 1st XV. The first Colts fixture will also be away at Belper

With Dronfield 1st XV the highest placed North Derbyshire side in the national rankings we encourage existing players wishing to play their rugby at a higher level to join us at training . An invitation also goes out to those who would like to return to the game after a lapse and those wishing to give rugby a go. Why not call Head Coach Sean on 07462 346380 or just come along on a Tuesday or Thursday at 7pm – you will be made very welcome.

The training sessions, as well as being skill and fitness related, also give players from all of the club’s teams an excellent bonding opportunity. Be a part of making Gosforth Fields the fortress it was last season when both 1sts and Stags only lost one of their home league fixtures, Between them they scored 782 points and onlyconceded 319 points in league home matches. Something they will be keen to match or even improve upon in this coming season

Not to be outdone by the senior teams the Dronfield Under 14 Boys are underway with their pre-season training and their coaches have involved some Greco-Roman Wrestling to bring variety in their approach in developing strength and stamina work.

