Dronfield Rugby Club's junior teams take centre-stage as adult sides have blank fixture list

Playing at their home ground Gosforth Fields, the Under 14 Boys were welcoming Rotherham Phoenix Under 14/15's. Having recently giving an outstanding performance away at Derby, they were hoping to produce something similar playing at home.

Rotherham 's team was considerably bigger and they controlled the first part of the game with short driving runs. To the home side 's credit, they defended really well Pressure eventually told and Rotherham went into the lead from a close range drive. Not to be deterred the home side had their fair share of possession and moved the ball well.

A blindside break led to Ben scoring out wide to make the half time score 5-5 In the second half Dronfield had the elements in their favour and Charlie with a try he converted himself, put Dronfield into the lead . The next score came from a rampaging run from a Phoenix player . It was now 17-10 to the home side.

With Rotherhams's players beginning to tire Dronfield began to find gaps and with good teamwork and passing the ball wider they scored twice more . Firstly Charlie got his second and then to round off in what had been an excellent home performance ,Harry scored under the posts to make the final score 29-10 to Dronfield.

The Under 10's had a friendly fixture against Wath on Dearne and also won convincinly. All the team played well but special mention must go to Tommy, Regan and HugoThe Dronfield Girls section has increased its numbers with training on Thursdays and matchdays being on Sundays.

New players are always welcome from the age of 6 to 14 In what is a great honour for the club as a whole , the Dronfield Under 12's girls team have been selected to play at Premier League side Saracen's ground ' The Stone X' (near London) before the Premier Women's Rugby Final on 16th March.

The girls will take centre stage along with Leicester Forest East Rugby Clubs Girls in representing Leicester Tigers. Girls from other grassroots clubs from other regions of the country, will represent the other eight women's Premier sides. It will give all the girls an opportunity to be involved in a friendly competition, at an iconic venue. and play in front of a large crowd of enthusiastic supporters.

Dronfield Bucks and Greys were the only Senior team to play this weekend with a hastily arranged game against Dinnington Vets.

It was obvious from the start that Dinnington were a well organised team with players good enough to play at a higher level. At half time the visitors led 7-19 with Dronfield being awarded a penalty try for an obvious high tackle . In the lead up to this score there had been good inter-play between Dean O'Brien, Nigel Westerman and Jack Crawley

The second half followed a similar pattern with Dronfield having to defend for long periods To their credit Dronfield did score two more tries from Dave Sidebottom and Josh Shaw but still unfortunately lost by 19-43 The final score did not do justice to the efforts made, especially in defence, by the entire Dronfield team

2 . Contributed Dronfield Under 10's gain ball from the scrum Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Dronfield Under 14's competing in the lineout Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Dronfiele Under 14's move the ball wide Photo: Submitted Photo Sales