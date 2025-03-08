Dronfield Rugby Club's fine home form continues against Ilkeston

The two previous charities to benefit from the club's support this season were Ashgate Hospice Chesterfield at the annual PInk Sock weekend in October, and Parkinson's UK in January. The chosen charity for this match was 'My Name ' 5 Doddie Foundation. A charity to raise funds for research in Motor Neuron Disease. In honour of the charity Dronfield doned their colours with one blue sock and one yellow sock.

When Dronfield visited 'The Stute' Ilkeston's home ground, earlier in the season, it was a very close affair with Dronfield coming away with a slender 24-27 victory.

After last week's results Dronfield remain in second place in Midlands Regional 2 (North), three points behind leaders Lichfield with only three league fixtures remaining. Gaining maximum points from this fixture was therefore imperative if they were to have any chance of overtaking Lichfield and gain promotion to Regional 1 Midlands (the top Midlands League).

Conditions were near perfect for running rugby and the home side didn't take long to open the scoring. Playing up the slope and into the sun, within a minute they had crossed Ilkeston line.

A powerful run from James Marshall and an inside ball to Jake Steade resulted in Jake scoring the opening try.With his successful conversion, Ilkeston found themselves 7-0 behind. This seemed to bring Ilkeston to their senses and after such a calamitous start they began to put pressure on Dronfield's defence with good inter-passing between backs and forwards.

Dronfield were penalised five metres from their own try line and with outstanding well -organised defence they weathered the storm and were able to relieve the pressure with a kick to touch. Dronfield now had more possession once again and a high kick into Ilkeston's half was gathered by Lucas Rushton.

Reika Ahmed was on hand to provide support and his final pass led to James Marshall scoring the home side's second try. With Jake Steade's second conversion , the lead was now 14-0.. This lead was further increased when Ilkeston were penalised in their own half and and Jake Steade made no mistake with his kickThis lead so nearly extended soon after, but for a last ditch tackle on Joe Farrell who had broken through. Joe was unfortunately unable to get his pass to supporting team mates.

With the last play of the first half Ilkeston were finally rewarded for their endeavours and scored a try out wide to make the half time score 17-5Ilkeston seemed determined to stay in touch with the home side and had a sustained period in possession . They however found it difficult to penetrate solid defence and In trying to move the ball wider allowed Adam Davies to gain possession and, for the second consecutive week he sprinted through from twenty metres to score a converted try under the posts It was now 24-5.

Dronfield were now in the ascendancy and excellent team try was to follow Jake Steade found space and Joe Duffy was on hand to score anothe rDronfield try whick Jake converted The score was now 31-5 and Dronfield had gained the try bonus point for scoring four tries With the home side in a confident mood Reika Ahmed was next to score after good work from Joe Farrell, With another successful conversion the lead was now 38-5.

Ilkeston to their credit continued to attack whenever they had the ball and after nine phases of play were once again twarted, firstly by Dronfield's all round 'tackling machine' and then by a superb kick out of defence from Andy Hodgson taking play up to the half way line. Ilkeston towards the final part of the game scored two tries both of which resulted in moving the ball wide at pace and the winger scoring in the corner'.

Sandwiched betwen these two Ilkeston scores came Dronfield final try. Andy Chambers on his return to the 1st XV , was on hand as a driving maul powered over the try line. With Jake Steade having his kicking boots on once more, the match finished 45-19 to Dronfield. They had gained maximum points but later discovered that league leaders Lichfield had done the same.

This means that with two matches left to play, Dronfield remain three points adift of Lichfield. On what had been a very successful day for the club, with the Stags winning away at Rolls Royce 1st XV by 12-33, the icing on the cake came later when it was announced that £601 had been raised on for the Doddie Weir Motor Nuron Disease Charity. .

