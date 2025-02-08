Dronfield Rugby Club's Bucks and Greys XV deliver a victory

Bucks and Greys wanting quick possession

With Dronfield 1st XV having a fixture free weekend and the Stags (Dronfield's 2nd XV) scheduled opponents Matlock second's unable to fulfill their Counties 3 Midlands East (North West) league match, it was down to the c Bucks and Greys (3rd XV) to represent the club this weekend.

Dronfield Bucks ans Greys were back in action again with a home fixture against Meden Vale 2nd XV a Nottinghamshire based rugby club. In their last match in January away at Ashbourne, the Bucks and Greys had a narrow defeat 14-10 to Ashbourne's Vets.

With this fixture being played at their home ground, Gosforth Fields , they were hoping to return to winning ways .as in their last home fixture they had defeated Maltby Development XV 35-26. In order that a larger than usual group of supporters could cheer on the team, the kick off time was brought forward as to not clash with the Six Nations matches being televised later.

As in past matches the Bucks and Greys squad was a mix of mature and experienced players and a spattering of ex Colts wishing to play a friendly game of rugby. Dronfield's front row of John Kilmartin, Pete Walker and RobertChadwick went into the game with a combined age of 155 years.

Bucks and Greys Front Row with a combined age of 155 years!

The Bucks and Greys found themselves playing up the slope first half and right from their kick off, were under pressure from a Meden Vale side which contained many players with 1st XV experience.

And they were used to using their size and weight advantage to good effect. After only five minutes the visitors were ahead with an uncovered try coming after powerful forward drives. This early score would reflect the pattern of Meden Vale play throughout the game ans so Dronfield knew that if they were to get anything out of the fixture they needed to resolutely tackle and attempt to move the ball wide.

After the initial score, possession became more even with both sides have periods of domination. The Dronfield side had their first opportunity to score when hooker Peter Walker burst through a gap in midfield and found Jon Hitchman in space , He was stopped just short of the line with a last gasp tackle. However a few moments later Jon Hitchman himself made a break on the halfway line and had the speed to outrun his opponents to score Dronfield's first try.

Josh Shaw's conversion giving the home side a 7-5 lead. This lead was then increased with another Hitchman try and with Josh Shaw's second successful conversion, the home lead had stretched to 14-5.Bucks and Greys had settled into the pattern of trying to move the Meden Vale pack around the field at every opportunity to sap their energy levels.

A high kick and chase from the visitors would have led to a try but for a superb tackle from full back Sam Patel on a man more than twice his size !. As players had increasingly more difficulties with the slippy ball, there were far more knock ons and play became more disjointed.

Before half time Dronfield's lead was reduced when Meden Vale's One pass and Drive tactics paid off and a converted try meant that at half time the home side had a slender 14-12 lead. It was unfortunate for Dronfield that influential player Jon Hitchman was forced to leave the field at this point with concussion.

With all to play for in the second half the Bucks and Greys found themselves initially having to defend their try line but when they did gain possession the ball was moved wide to Joe Peckett who finished off in style , a third successful conversion now increased the lead to 21-12. Now being two scores behind, Meden Vale galvanised their approach and despite Dronfield's efforts to defend, the visitors scored from yet another rampaging run by one of their forwards.

With the score now 21-17 either side was capable of victory. It was however becoming more apparent that the heavy Meden Vale pack was running out of steam and Dronfield increased the tempo. Captain John Kilmartin came close to scoring but unfortunately lost control of the ball when over the try line . Another score was needed to confirm a home win and in the last few minutes substitute William Fiddler powered over from close range.

With another conversion adding to Dronfield's lead , the final result was a 28-17 win for the Bucks and Greys.