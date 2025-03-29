Dronfield Rugby Club's Bucks and Greys provide stern opposition for Mosborough

Competition in the lineout

With neither the 1st XV or the Stags in action It was left to the Bucks and Greys at home against Mosborough and the Colts away in Nottingham to represent Dronfield’s Senior teams.

Dronfield’s Bucks and Greys welcomed Mosborough 2nd XV (Development Squad) to Gosforth Fields. It was a chance for players who do not regularly play to have a social game of rugby as the home side are not in a structured league but participate in friendly matches. However, in arranging this fixture, there unfortunately, must have been a misunderstanding, as the Mosborough 2nd XV had selected in their starters and finishers a contingent of their 1st XV squad from their recent league match against Gainsborough 1st XV. In contrast Dronfield ‘s team had three over 40’s and five over 50’s in their line up!

Playing with the slope Mosborough were soon in possession and in the first ten minutes scored two tries , one of which was converted to lead 0-12. The signs looked ominous for Dronfield. However, they came back into the game with a midfield break from Ollie Barker on his return to the club after a few weeks of being unavailable. Leo Duncan was in support but unfortunately the move broke down close in the Mosborough 22 . Despite Dronfield pressure it was the visitors who increased their lead with a converted breakaway try and they now led 0-19. Not to be deterred the home side once again had a prolonged period of possession and their efforts were finally rewarded when Ollie Barker, incidentally playing alongside his father Nick, scored a fine try to make the half time score 5-19 to the visitors.

With the slope now in their favour, the Bucks and Stags moved up a gear and taking Mosborough by surprise, scored two quick tries. First from close range from Ollie Barker and then Leo Duncan was in support one more to bring the score now to 15-19. Dronfield now had the bit between their teeth and had opportunities to score again but passes failed to go to hand. Mosborough then controlled the next phase of the game and with strong running from their young backs scored twice more and now led 15-35.

Bucks and Greys still in control

To their credit Dronfield continued to tackle well, repeatedly stopping Mosborough in their tracks . When in possession the home side tried to move the ball through hands to supporting players.On one such occasion, Antony Parkin was on hand to score out wide. Once more Mosborough responded knowing that their pride was at stake .They scored another try before fittingly the Bucks and Greys score once more when Ollie Barker finished off a fine display with his third try after good support play from Charlie D. .Archie Blanksby’s conversion made the final score 27-42

The Dronfield side will feel that playing the way they did, will bring them success against many other clubs 2ndXV/Development sides They showed great pride in representing the club and many of the senior members of the club will feel that they can still put on a Dronfield Rugby Club shirt a few more times!!