Dronfield Rugby Club's Bucks and Greys face stern test against Dinnington

Bucks and Greys before the match

Dronfield Bucks and Greys were the only Senior team to play this weekend with a hastily arranged game against Dinnington Vets.

It was obvious from the start that Dinnington were a well organised team with players good enough to play at a higher level. At half time the visitors led 7-19 with Dronfield being awarded a penalty try for an obvious high tackle . In the lead up to this score there had been good inter-play between Dean O'Brien, Nigel Westerman and Jack Crawley

The second half followed a similar pattern with Dronfield having to defend for long periods To their credit Dronfield did score two more tries from Dave Sidebottom and Josh Shaw but still unfortunately lost by 19-43 The final score did not do justice to the efforts made, especially in defence, by the entire Dronfield team