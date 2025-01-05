Dronfield Rugby Club's 1st XV Team start the New Year with a bang

Another break in play for discussions between the Referee and Captains

For the first match of 2025 Dronfield 1st XV were at their home ground of Gosforth Fields.

The match in Regional 2 Midlands (North) was against near neighbours Matlock and the fixture had additional significance as it was sponsored on behalf of Parkinson's UK. Over the years the two clubs have met on many occasions and earlier in the season in the corresponding fixture at Matlock, Dronfield came out on top 20-10.

Dronfield were without fly-half Joe Duffy and forwards Stan Hoare and Lucas Rushton but this was in part balanced with the availability of former skipper Joe Cooke and Ben Martin. Ted Hutchings was called upon to fill the fly half position having come on from the bench in the last match away at Mellish. Conditions were expected to be difficult and it needed a pitch inspection , earlier in the day, by Chesterfield based referee Trevor Sharp before the game was given the go-ahead.

The home side playing the first half with the slope in their favour and were soon on the score sheet when after line-out possession and a driving maul, hooker George Burch scored an uncoverted try. Dronfield, in this early part of the game, were playing with great flair and were moving the ball through hands fron one side of the pitch to the other.

Half time team discussions

A fumble by a Matlock player allowed No 7 Ben Martin to capitalize on the error and score. With Jake Steade converting this try Dronfield now led 12-0. With the home side now in total control it was skipper Jake Steade who increased Dronfield's lead Receiving the ball on the half way line he scored a fine individualistic try with changes of direction, variation in speed and fine side steps..

This level of personal skill has resulted in Jake scoring similar tries from distance on numerous occasions so far this seasonAs the half continued and they maintained the majority of the possesion further tries came at regular intervals as the home side's lead began to become quite substantial. Scorers were Chris Pond, Ollie Barker and George Finlay. Just before half time, with Dronfield leading by 36-0 , the home side were reduced to 14 men with the issuing of a yellow card for a high tackle on a Matlock playerIt was anticipated that Dronfield would maintain the momentum they had developed but not for the first time this season they stopped playing their high tempo game.

This resulted in Matlock coming more into the game and they were more able to play to their strengths which included frequent forward drives after one or two short passes This brought them success with their first try of the game coming as a result of scrappy play from the home side. As the game progressd Dronfield were drawn into playing a similar stle of play as their opponents and the game lacked cohesion.

Although a Jack Longden converted try came near the end of the match , the second half was more like a damp squib after the fireworks of the first half Dronfield convincingly won in the end by 43-5 but home supporters wil feel that additional points that may prove vital at the end of the season, were not taken With leaders Lichfield having their game cancelled Dronfield remain in second place but now only one point behind but have obviously played an additional game.

Try scorer George Burch in a happy mood after another victory

Next week they travel to Nottinghan for their match with Paviors before returning to Gosforth Fields on Saturday 18th January for what, on paper, would appear to be the game of the season when Lichfield come for a top of the table decider. Dronfield will be hoping to field a strong squad and will also need to address their recent inability to maintain momentum in the second half of games.