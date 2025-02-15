Dronfield Rugby Club's 1st XV keep up their momentum for top spot

Those results meant that Lichfield were now league leaders , two bonus points ahead of Dronfield although both sides have the same number of matches won and lost.

With visitors Melbourne in third spot and only three points behind them, Dronfield knew that the match at Gosforth Fields was hugely significant. When the sides met last November in South Derbyshire, Dronfield surprised Melbourne with a 13-39 away victory.

Since then however Melbourne have been on a rich vein of form and have won their last eight consecutive matches.It was therefore obvious that both teams had all to play for.Considering the recent weather conditions, the pitch at Gosforth Fields was in good enough condition to allow both sides to make use of their varied attacking options. Dronfield played with the slope in the first half and soon found themselves on the defence after they had given away an early penalty. Melbourne elected to kick to gain territory and were attacking within Dronfield's 22 .

Resolute defending keep the visitors at bay For the first quarter of the game nearly all the play was centred in Dronfield's half.However after 25 minutues against the run of play, in Dronfield first visit to Melbourne 22, they were able to bring their backs into the game and after the ball had moved through hands, centre Chris Pond was able to power over from close range. A Jake Steade conversion resulted in the home side leading 7-0.

It has to be said that this was totally against the run of play and the Melbourne players were left to wonder how they could be losing after so much possession.Immediately Melbourne regained the ascendency but once more found it imposible to penetrate Dronfield's well organised defence.

Just before half time they were eventually, able to break through and with a converted try under the posts, the scores were now level. Dronfield from this point on came more into the game and Melbourne were frequently being penalised. When a penalty was awarded to Dronfield in a kickable position. Jake Steade once more kicked a goal to give the home side an unexpected half time lead 10-7Melbourne were now playing with the advantage of the slope and soon were on top once more.

When they scored a second try which was then converted, they now led 14-10. From this point onwards the dominance moved over to Dronfield and they were now the team encamped in their opponents half A beautifuuly worked diagonal run from Andy Hodgson create a gap for him to sprint through and touch-down. Another successful conversion meant that Dronfield were now back in the lead once more by 17-14.

All the play was now taking place in the Melbourne half and their only way of relieving the pressure was from gaining possession and then kicking up field. With their confidence now high, the home side was using every opportunity to run with the ball. As the game went into the final quarter Melbourne began to get more frustrated with their inability to gain ground when in possession. To a large part this was due to them being constantly twarted by tackle after tackle being made by the home side. Running out of ideas on how to penetrate Dronfield's defence, they began to concede more penalties and with play being almost entirely in their half . J

ake Steade scored three more occasions with some excellent accurate place kicking. The lead was now 26-14. For the final few minutes of the game Dronfield were within ten metres of the Melbourne line and when given further opportunities elected to have scrums hoping for a push-over try to end the match. Although they went close, with controlled possession, they couldn't literally get over the line.

The final whistle went with Dronfield remaining in second place in the league but having widen the gap to third place Melbourne to seven points ,whilst being three points behind leaders Lichfield with four matches remaining. This performance showed why Dronfield have the best defensive record in their league with the whole team giving their all in making tackle after tackle to bring a victory to the club.Next week they travel away to Newark and nothing less that maximum points will keep them in touch with the leaders .

