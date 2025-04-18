Dronfield Rugby Club reflect on a successful season

The 1st XV narrowly missed out on promotion to the top Regional League in the Midlands but can take some comfort in the fact that their captain Jake Steade was the league’s top points scorer with 325 which included 16 tries. His nearest rival was Kai Lucas from Lichfield with 209 points. Reika Mahmid brought more prestige to the club by being the League’s top try scorer with 24 tries. Henry Allen from Newark scored one less try with 23 – Reika ‘s five tries in the last match certainly helped him !! The team themselves had the longest winning streak of any team with ten consecutive victories and they proved to have the best defence and discipline by conceding the least number of points over the season.

Not to be outdone the Dronfield Stags’ Luke Nicholson was the joint top scorer in his league alongside Jordan White of Tupton. Both players scoring 21 tries. Luke brought further honour to the club when he was selected to represent Notts, Lincs and Derby RFU Under 20’s in their game against East Midlands. To finish the highest place second XV and finished higher than many local 1XV teams, the Stags can be proud of their efforts over the season

The Club’s 3rd XV, the Bucks and Greys, had an enjoyable season with both wins and losses. Their friendly fixtures gave experienced and in some cases,very experienced players, an opportunity to play alongside younger ex Colts, who do not usually feature for the Firsts or Stags. Meanwhile the present Colts team went from strength to strength as the season progressed and had some outstanding results against other local clubs as well as gaining victories in Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire. Many players have impressed none more so than Joe Webb who finished the season as their leading points scorer.

The Mini and Junior’s continued to thrive as more local youngsters, both boys and girls, took up the sport. All age groups saw a rise in the numbers attending training and participating in games against other local sides A pleasing feature this season has been that additional Saturday training sessions have been held on some selected Senior match days. These have been prior a home match and taken by 1st XV players for Junior Boys and Girls The younger club members have then watched the senior game. It has provided an opportunity for the senior player’s expertise to be passed on to those who are the future of the club

Off the field some of the highlights for the club this season, have been the Under 12’s girls being chosen to represent Leicester Tigers at Saracens ground in London and as well as the club’s efforts to help the community This season three separate fund raising events have been held for Ashgate Hospice, Parkinson’s UK and My Name’5 Doddie Foundation All players, coaches, supporters and parents now have a well deserved summer break beforetraining restarts prior to a new season beginning in September. Why not join us?

