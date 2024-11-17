Dronfield Rugby Club maintain perfect home record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dronfield 1stXV kept up their excellent start to the season with a superb 52-14 victory over Newark in their Midlands North fixture.

This win moves them up to sesond place behing leaders Litchfield.

Dronfield have proved difficult to beat at Gosforth Fields this season and this again proved to be the case The last occasion the two teams met was in last season's National Papa John Competition when Dronfield overcame Newark at Newark by 31-25 so a close encounter was anticipated

Even though they did not reach the high standards of their performance last week at Melbourne, they still proved too strong for Newark , who to their credit , played some excellent attacking rugby. Dronfield's strengths this season have been solid defensive play and imaginative attacking flair.

Dronfield on the defence

They scored eight tries with Jake Steade converting six of them. Tries came from Man of the Match Reika Ahmed (3) Jake Steade (2) and Ben Martin (2) This now means that Dronfield have now scored 205 points in their four home fixtutes so far this season and have kept it 'Fortress Gosforth Fields!'

Dronfield Stags (Dronfield RFC 2nd XV ) were in action away at Belper 1st XV in a clash that would deciide second place in the league behind run-away leaders Tupton 1XV After last week's victory over Chesterfield 1st XV, the Stags were in confident mood and went into a 17-12 lead at half time.

At the sart of the second half they had to absorb a lot of pressure from the home side and defended valiantly for long periods. For some reason the referee blew for time ten minutes early to the astonishment of all involved with the home side leading 19-17. This cut short what would have been an exciting finish to the game. Who knows what might have been ! Tries for Dronfield came from Jacob Blanksby, Jack Crawley and Luke Nicholson with Sam Shipley successful with one conversion

Next week is a blank week for league fixtures but when the season continues on Saturday 30th November the 1stXV travel to Ilkeston whilst the Stags are at home to Rolls Royce 1st XV