Dronfield Rugby Club juniors and minis continue to produce good results

Dronfield Under 10's v Mosborough

Not to be outdone by the senior teams at the club, The Junior Girls, Boys and Mini’s have all developed as the season has progressed, with all teams showing increasing skill levels and an enthusiastic approach to training and matches.

In their last match the Under 10’s hosted Mosborough at Gosforth Fields. Set up by a solid foundation defensively, there was excellent tackling throughout the game especially from Tommy, Reegan and Jimmy. After good recycling at the breakdown Sienna at scrum half set up carrying phases. These especially involved Jacob, Tommy Reegan and Hugo. Out wide Ollie, Zach, Gabe and Eric were amongst those who also helped Dronfield to score consistently and gain a comfortable victory

Meanwhile Dronfield U7/8’s travelled the short distance to Abbeydale to play against a well drilled Sheffield RUFC side. Both sides showed good passing and handling skills throughout the games. Dronfield found space by attacking the small gaps in Sheffield’s defence then used their support runners to good effect. Defensively however they found it difficult at times to cope with the pace of some of the Sheffield players. Games were played with an excellent spirit and both sides will have learnt a great deal from their efforts both in attack and defence

The Dronfield Junior Boys Under 14’s travelled down to Mellish in Nottingham to play Mellish Under 14 Boys for the first time Due to unavailability they only were able to take fifteen players and so had no replacements available Against a large Mellish pack they soon found themselves behind by 12-0 but came back into the game through Alfie and then Ben scored under the post from his own tap and go to make the half time score 12-12 The second half proved tough for Dronfield and went behind when the home side scored two further tries. To their credit Dronfield finally were rewarded for their efforts. Harry shwed exceptional pace to sprint over in the corner. And with Dronfield threatening Mellish’s try line once more the referee ended the game. This had been an outstanding performance by Dronfield to keep battling to the end.