Dronfield Rugby Club in optimistic mood after good start to the season

Reika Mahmid Dronfield leading try scorer with 13 tries

Dronfield Rugby Club are proud of the start that their teams have made this season.

Last weekend was a blank weekend for Regional League fixtures with the RFU leaving a free weekend for clubs to rearrange any matches cancelled so far. This gives the club time to reflect on the matches played up to now as we move into winter games with differing playing conditions

The 1st XV, after their intial nine matches, are in second place in the Regional 2 Midlands League having lost only one match away to league leaders Litchfield. Dronfield have amassed 384 points ( an average of over 43 points per game) which is 55 points more than the league leaders themselves.

This season we have a strong first team squad with competition for selection. Two regulars of the team, captain Jake Steade and forward Lucas Rushton were named in the League's Team of the Month for October. Leading try scorers at ths stage of the season are Reika Mahmid 13, Jake Steade 9, Ben Martin 4, George Burch 4 and Andy Hodgson 4. Leading points scorer with 142 points is Jake SteadeThe clubs 2nd XV (Dronfield Stags) are also impressing in their league matches in Counties 3 East (North West).

Dronfields No 7 Lucas Rushton named in the League Team of the month for October

At present they are in third place behind Tupton 1st XV and Belper 1st XV. Like the 1st XV they have played entertaining rugby having scored 276 points already this season , It is pleasing to see so many former Colts excelling in Senior Rugby. Leading try scorers for the Stags are Luke Nicholson 10, Jack Crawley 9, Jordam Motlib 4, Sam Carson 3, and Lee Duncan 3. Leading points scorer is Luke Nicholson with 63 points.

The club also run a 3rd/Vets team known as the Bucks and Greys, who play occasional non league matches, with participation more important than victory !! This team provides games for those club members who for differing reason do not play in the other senior teams and is a way of introducing many ex Colts to Senior rugby So far this season they have played matches against Tupton 2nd XV, Dinnington Vets, Mosborough 2nd XV ,Maltby Development XV and Sheffield Vets Dronfield Colts meanwhile are participating in Notts,Lincs Derby Colts (Group 3) with fixtures against Belper, Long Eaton, Ashfield and West Bridgeford along with additional friendly matches further afield in Derbyshire and Yorkshire .

Their last match was against Ashfield Colts when they won 62 -19The Mini and Junior Section who train or play matches on Sundays, also goes from strength to strengthAs the club moves forward over the Winter period, it will be hoping to maintain the high standards that have been attained so far this season and keep their supporters happy through the rest of the season