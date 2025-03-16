Dronfield Rugby Club girls represent Leicester Tigers on the National Stage

The event held at 'The Stone X' ( Premier Rugby's Saracen's ground near London), was held in the stadium on the morning of the Premier Women's Rugby Final between home side Saracens and Gloucester- Hartpury. The festival's aim was to inspire the next generation of rugby players.

The Dronfield Girl's Under 12 squad, once they were aware of their involvement in the Festival, had more impetus to increase their training sessions held on Thursdays and Sundays at Gosforth Fields They realised that they were also representing the town of Dronfield itself, Notts,Lincs and Derbyshire RFU as well as Leicester Tigers.

Recently a warm-up game was arranged with Leicester Forest East Under 12's at Gosforth Fields. Showing great enthusiasm and commitment Dronfield gained a victory which gave them confidence going into the Festival itselfEach of the nine Premier Women's Rugby sides had chosen a side from their area to represent them (two sides for Saracens to make two pools of five).

In Pool A were teams from Dronfield (Leicester Tigers), Ealing (Trailfinders), Old Northamptonians (Loughborough Lightning), Suffolk Baabaas (Saracens) and Manchester (Sale Sharks).. Pool B teams were Cobham (Harlequins) Shelford (Saracens) North Bristol (Bristol Bears) Trafalgar School (Gloucester- Hartpury) and Newton Abbot ( Exeter Chiefs).

The games lasted twelve minutes and were 10-a-side full contact.In order to arrive at the stadium in good time for the morning festival, Dronfield's players , coaches and supporters had a very early start from Dronfield. Their first game was against Suffolk Baabaa's and Dronfield hit the ground running with great team play.

They kept the ball moving quickly and ran in five unanswered tries The next two matches at the festival proved very tough. The first against Manchester ended in a very narrow loss by three tries to two, despite Dronfield taking the lead, whilst in game three against Old Northamptonians they lost by 4 tries to nil. The opposition were well -drilled and physical.

For the final game against Ealing Trailfinders, the girls came out firing, really looking like they wanted another win for their teammates and supporters. They dominated the game, getting on top early in the game with some hard carries and strong work at the breakdown.

This combined with superb ball movement through hands meant they earn a doninant 5-1 victory to end the festival in style Tries had come from Harriet, Serena,Rosa,Jemima, Emily and Blanka, Special mention should be given to Livy who only recently joined the clubEveryone should be proud of Dronfield Rugby Club Girls as they represented Leicester Tigers Dronfield and Derbyshire with great pride and honour.

They then watched the Women's Final with Harriet being chosen to be a mascot for Saracens and England Roses player Rosie Galligan. Gloucester-Hartpury defeated Saracens. The girls had forged friendships through a love of rugby and were able to show their talents at the Stone X Stadium .

