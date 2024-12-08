Dronfield RFC Bucks and Greys are defeated in terrible conditions
The match provided an opportunity for Dronfield's more senior players to been involved in a leisurely match playing alongside younger team mates at the beginning of their Senior Rugby career. Their opponents were all younger and it has to be said at a higher level of physical fitness!!
As the game progressed it became apparent that the weather would be the winner on the day and so a mutual decision was made to complete the game earlier than originally anticipated. At that stage Hallamshire had a significant lead having scored six tries to Dronfield two.
Once back in the clubhouse and warmer it was agreed that it had been worthwhile and there are plans for future games hopefully in more favourable conditions !
At the same time , at Tupton, the Dronfield 2nd XV ( The Stags) were playing top of the table Tupton 1st XV. Dronfield unfortunately had a lot of players missing through injury and unavailablity They still however put on a competitive performance in very difficult conditions against a strong and physical Tupton side The final score was 39-10 to Tupton. Dronfield's tries came from Jake Allen and Ellis Williams Considering that Tupton have been averaging around 62 points per game this was a commendable effort. Next week the Stags are on their travels again when they play Mansfield 2nd XV
On a day that was far from ideal for Rugby it was very pleasing for the club that they were able to field four different teams on the same Saturday - Ist XV, 2nd XV (Stags), Bucks and Greys XV, and a Colts XV.