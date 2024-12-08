Dronfield RFC Bucks and Greys are defeated in terrible conditions

Hallamshire on the attack

Despite atrocious conditiond it was agreed by both Dronfield Bucks and Greys and their opponents Hallamshire RFC Development XV both to start their friendly fixture at Gosforth Fields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match provided an opportunity for Dronfield's more senior players to been involved in a leisurely match playing alongside younger team mates at the beginning of their Senior Rugby career. Their opponents were all younger and it has to be said at a higher level of physical fitness!!

As the game progressed it became apparent that the weather would be the winner on the day and so a mutual decision was made to complete the game earlier than originally anticipated. At that stage Hallamshire had a significant lead having scored six tries to Dronfield two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once back in the clubhouse and warmer it was agreed that it had been worthwhile and there are plans for future games hopefully in more favourable conditions !

A scrum forming close to Dronfield 's line

At the same time , at Tupton, the Dronfield 2nd XV ( The Stags) were playing top of the table Tupton 1st XV. Dronfield unfortunately had a lot of players missing through injury and unavailablity They still however put on a competitive performance in very difficult conditions against a strong and physical Tupton side The final score was 39-10 to Tupton. Dronfield's tries came from Jake Allen and Ellis Williams Considering that Tupton have been averaging around 62 points per game this was a commendable effort. Next week the Stags are on their travels again when they play Mansfield 2nd XV

On a day that was far from ideal for Rugby it was very pleasing for the club that they were able to field four different teams on the same Saturday - Ist XV, 2nd XV (Stags), Bucks and Greys XV, and a Colts XV.