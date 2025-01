Jon White, affectionately known as 'Goose,' reached a carrer milestone in playing for the Dronfield Rugby Club Bucks and Greys

As we entered the first matches of 2025 Jon embarked on his forty- second year playing for Dronfield Rugby Club. It was pleasing for 'Goose' that the team won their match against Maltby Development XV. The club hope that he will continung playing and passing on his wisdom to younger memers of the club Well done Jon