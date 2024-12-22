Dronfield have victory wrapped up by half time in their last game before Christmas

Dronfield dominant in the scrum

After last week's disappointing defeat at home to Walsall in Regional 2 Midlands North, Dronfield 1st XV were hoping to get back to winning ways when they travelled down to Mapperley Plains Nottingham for their final league match of 2024 .

Their opponents Mellish have been having a tough season so far but they have still produced some close results and therefore nothing could be taken for granted. It was important for Dronfield to finish off the year in style to stay in contention with the other clubs vying for top spot.

Dronfield welcomed back former skipper Joe Cooke and key line-out jumper Lucas Rushton . Ollie Barker also started after coming off the bench last week to impress. Conditions, once again, were difficult for both sides with a gale- force swirling wind making it neccesary for both teams to adapt their play. The game couldn't have started worse for Dronfield who, when attacking in the first few minutes, had an intended through kick charged down by a Mellish player and in the ensuing chase ,he was the first to reach the ball and sprint through to score.

A successful conversion gave the home side a 7-0 lead. This shock start seemed to galvanise Dronfield's efforts and history repeated itself as prop William Murray charged down a Mellish kick to score. Jak Steade levelled the scores at 7-7. Dronfield soon went into the lead for the first time. A quickly taken penalty and powerful run from Joe Cooke brought the visitors close to Mellish's line and hooker George Burch was up in supprt to score.

Jake Steade successful with five conversions

Dronfield were by this time completely dominating the scrum. and increasing amount of possession led to scrum half Michael Reynolds scoring Dronfield now led 19-7. After 25 minutes of the first half with Dronfield keen to get their fourth try thus gaining a try bonus point, Ollie Barker was rewarded for his endeavours with a try, powering over from five metres.

Before half time Dronfield played their best rugby so far. First came a try for Reika Mahmid finishing off fine inter-play between forwards and backs and then reinforcing their superiority in the scrum, they pushed the home side back more than ten metres over their try line. Ollie Barker had controlled the moving ball at his feet admirably and touch down for his second try of the afternoon So at half time the lead was 38-7.

The second half proved to be an anti-climax for Dronfield as they seem to switch off their concentration levels almost anticipating that the game had already been won. This resulted in Mellish coming more into the game . Even though there were now long periods when Mellish were in possession in the Dronfield 22 they lacked a cutting edge and through a combination of predictable forward drives and solid Dronfield defence they were unable to score. Dronfield ,when they were in possession gave away too many penalties.

Yellow cards were issued to some of their players and for some of the time they were forced to play with 13 men. Depite this, they still managed to increase their lead. First Robbie Nash, who had by now moved from full back to scrum half, spotted a gap and darted through to score in only his second game for the club. It was fitting that the final score of the game went to Ollie Baker giving him a hat-trick of tries for the afternoon. Dronfield finished with eight tries, six of which had been converted by Jake Steade.

Dronfield score a push-over try

Fly-half Joe Duffy had his best game for the club since his return to playing for Dronfield. He was particularly impressive with his variation in play and touch kicking in very difficult conditions. It was fitting however that in the last game before Christmas the man of the match was Ollie!!We now have a break until Jan 4th when Dronfield host Matlock They will be hoping that the second half of the season will be as fruitful as the first. As we approach Christmas the team remain in second place , having played some sparkling rugby but aware that all is still to play for The game of the season appears to be on Sat Jan 18th when leaders Litchfield come to Gosforth Fields.