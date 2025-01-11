Dronfield first team prepare for top of the table clash

Line -out Practice

This weekend all Dronfield 's matches were , not surprisingly, postponed due to frozen pitches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1st XV were due to travel down to Nottingham to play Paviors whilst the 2nd XV (The Stags) were hoping for a home fixture at Gosforth Fields agains Matlock 2nd XV . Both matches will now need to be rearranged for later in the season.

Dronfield 1st XV squad have been preparing for their important home match next Saturday against League leaders Lichfield. As outdoor training at present, is out of the question, they have managed to maintain continuity by using the excellent facilities offered to them by Main Sponsor Crossfit Sheffield. This has helped them work on various tactical moves and boost fitness levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lichfield are one point ahead of Dronfield in the league and with only one team from this league being promoted to the top League in the Midlands, victory for the home side is vital. Both sides have an attacking approach to their game plan and have excellent scoring records. Dronfield scoring 536 points so far to Lichfield's 507. In defence Dronfield have conceded only 192 points with Lichfield slightly more on 226 points.

Dronfield Rugby train despite the weather

A close game is therefore expected.This week the Midlands Regional 2 North Team of the Month was announced. One of the criteria used in the selection process is that no team can have more than two players included. For the third consecutive month Dronfield 1st XV have two players included.

The honour this month goes to Prop Luke Isham and winger Jack Longden - well done although their selection is due in part to the support on the field, they have received from team matesNext Saturday ,weather permitting, the Stags are away playing Paviors 2nd XV and the big game in North Derbyshire is the top of the table clash between Dronfied and Lichfield at Gosforth Fields with a 2pm kick off. There is a lot to play for - why not come along and support the team from Derbyshire !.