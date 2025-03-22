Dronfield fight back to gain another away victory

A re-start from Dronfield

For their penultimate league game of the season Dronfield Rugby Club's 1st XV travelled down to Souuth Nottingham.

Going into the game Dronfield were in second place in Midlands Regional 2 (North) whilst their opponents West Bridgeford were fourth.

Dronfield knew that nothing less than a win was required in order to keep up the pressure on league leaders Lichfield . A late withdrawal saw Jack Longden drafted into the side with top try scorer Reika Mahmid shifting to fullback.

With the home side on a good run of form this was always going to be a potential banana skin for Dronfield and they found themselves under pressure from the kick off. Within five minutes they were 7-0 down as the home side's powerful winger bludgeoned his way through to score a converted try.

Jake Steade takes another successful kick

After this try Dronfield grew into the game. They were charateristically solid in defence , although they did have difficulty coming to terms with some of the referee's decisions. Eventually this led to a yellow card for repeated offences. As the first half progressed the game was increasingly being played in the middle third of the pitch with neither side able to build a score. Dronfield's scrum was however becoming increasingly dominant and eventually this led to the home side being penalised. Jake Steade converted the kick, just before half time, for the score to be 7-3 to the home side

As the teams emerged for the second half the conditions had worsened significantly with heavy rain making handling difficult for both sides. However the half time instructions from Dronfield's coaching team had the desired effect as winger George Finlay weaved his way over from 40 metres, beating four defenders to score an excellent try after only four minutes of the second half. It was now Dronfield who had the majority of the possession, with their scrum led by front row Luke Isham,Will Murray and George Birch becoming a real weapon for the visitors . Time and time again the West Bridgeford pack was shunted backwards.

Despite the rain, Dronfield's backs were becoming more into the game with centres Chris Pond and Joe Farrell both making good ground with powerful carries. Their lead was then extended with another successful penalty to leave the score 7-13 - still uncomfortably close. Dronfield however were able to deliver the knock -out blow with five minutes left.

West Bridgeford cleared the ball up field but straight to the dangerous Reika Mahmid who saw a chance to run into space and release flying winger George Finlay to score his second try of the afternoon. Once again Jake Steade added the two extra points from the touchline to leave the final score 7-20. This was an excellent win for Dronfield against a strong West Bridgeford outfit and in difficult conditions They will go into their final league match at home against Tamworth full of confidence.