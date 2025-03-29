Dronfield Colts return from Nottingham with a resounding victory

Dronfield Colts restart

After last week’s excellent victory over near neighbours Chesterfield Panthers, Dronfield Colts travelled down to Nottingham to play a combined Colts team from Mellish and Notts Casuals.

Dronfield had to reshuffle their back row after a nasty injury last week rule out back row George. Dronfield started the stronger with powerful forward play resulting in Ryan crossing the line to score a converted try close to the posts. The lead was now 0-7. Casuals/Mellish Colts soon fought back, using their strong backs to eventually score in the corner . An excellent conversion from out wide levelled the scores . Possession was then exchanged numerous times, until centre Will made an impressive breakthrough the middle of the home sides defence only to be stopped short. Quick recycling however allowed Eli to score.

Further strong running from Will in the forwards gained good ground and a typical support line run from Oli once more let to him scoring in the corner. With the score now 7-17 the Dronfield pack began to get in its stride and dominant rucking let to an opportunist try from scrum half Joe. His conversion extended the lead to 7-24.

Casuals/Melish Colts responded well to the consistent Dronfield possession and managed to build numerous phases . By winning a decisive lineout in the corner they gained valuable possession and drove over the line despite a gallant defensive effort from the visitors. At half time the score was 12-24 with everything to play for.

A contest to win the lineout

With the wind at their backs in the second half, Dronfield upped the tempo and through great direct running from their centres, powerful rucking by the forwards and slick handling from the whole side they extended their lead with tries from Josh, Cal ,Ewan and Charlie(2) A further conversion was added by Joe. The home side managed to raise their game in the final part of the game . This plus the fact that Dronfield had two players given yellow cards, meant a disparity in numbers and the home side took advantage of this to score a converted try to make the final score 19-51. A fine display from Dronfield Colts who will relish the return fixture at Gosforth Fields in two week’s time.