Dronfield Colts make it three victories on a successful weekend for the club

Dronfield Colts gaining possession

Dronfield Colts were hoping to continue with the success of the !sts ans Stags in their games the day before, when they travel the short distance to Dunstan for their NLD Group 3 game. Both sides have had a mixed season so far with variable results.

There was a lot of support for both teams and conditions for February wer excellent. Dronfield kicked off and we soon pressurising the Chesterfield try line Play from both sides proved to be scrappy with constant stoppages for either inaccurate passes or knock-ons. Dronfield ability to maintan the ball eventually led to the first try of the match when Joe W found space and darted through to score.

He himself then took the conversion to give Dronfield a 7-0 lead Soon after this lead was extended Callum D using his pace and ability to change direction to score close to the posts. Another Joe W conversion increased the lead to 14-0Panthers then came more into the game and showed excellent handling in their backs. However Dronfield with some excellent tacling kept them from scoring. Dronfield seemed to rely on their larger forwards to gain ground and often we reluctant to move the ball wide when overlap situations were available. Two more tries for the visitors came before half time.

One from a powerful 20 metre run from Ryan G and the other from winger Finn W who sprinted past the Chesterfield defenders to score . Two more Joe W conversion made the score 28-0 to Dronfield ColtsIn the second hald play was very disjointed with oth sides guilty of poor handling skills A penalty score increased Dronfield's lead. Credit must go to Chesterfield Colts who tried to move the ball wide and at times showed Dronfield how to effectively used the threequater line.

Their persistence paid off when they scoreda well deserved try which was converted . Towards the end of the game Dronfield again had the upper hand and scored further tries through Joe W and Ollie H and a conversion and a penalty from Joe W. The final score was 46-7 to Dronfield.

Dronfield must however learn to make better use of the ball when in possession by involing more players and moving the ball out to their speedy wingers. Chesterfield Panththers had shown commitment and endeavour with excellent tacling and use of their backs Both teams can take positives from their performances.