Dronfield Colts do the double over Chesterfield

Joe taking one of his five successful conversions

Dronfield Colts hosted Chesterfield at Gosforth Fields for their return fixture and came away with a convincing 55-12 win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two sides had met earlier in the season at Dunstan with Dronfield gaining an emphatic victory by 7-47. Since then Chesterfeild have had some impressive wins and it was therefore expected to be a much closer affair Dronfield were hoping to improve on a below par performance the last time they played.

Dronfield immediately started the stronger when quick ruck ball speed followed by a strong carry, resulted in Will scoring. The conversion was added by Joe. Soon after a stolen line-out and good forward work allowed Will to cross the line once more for his second try The score was now 12-0 to the home side.Chesterfield now began to gain momentum and were able to make good use of their backs to make ground. This eventually, after a number of phases, allowed the visitors to score an uncoverted try, reducing Dronfield's lead to 12-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A line-out in the corner resulting from a penalty, was won by Dronfield and after they had set up a controlled maul, Will was on hand to score for his third try. Both teams continued to go on the attack in what was a very entertaining first half Dronfield being the only side however able to add to their total .Therefore at half time they led 26-5.

Dronfield Colts hoping for possession from the scrum

Despite playing up the slope in the second half, the home side were able to dominate the scrum and breakdown. This allowed them to create quick ball so they could attack at pace. An improved handling display after their last match, enabled them to score a further 31 second half points.

To their credit Chesterfield continued to play with pride but despite their valiant efforts, they were only able to add one further converted try, The final score was a 55-12 victory for the home side Tries had come from Will (5), Charlie, Nick, Sam and Ewan with Joe successful with five conversions. Players of the match were Will and Eli. Dronfield Colts will hope to build on this positive result in their remaining matches.