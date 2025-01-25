Dronfield Bucks and Greys are defeated in a close match at Ashbourne

Bucks and Greys prepare for a line-out

Dronfield 3rd XV (The Bucks and Greys) travelled across the Peak District for their friendly fixture against Ashbourne Vets.

The team which consisted of Senior club members and ex Colts who for differing reasons do not usually play in the club's other Senior Sides, were hoping to continue their success on the field having defeated Maltby Development XV 35-26 earlier in January.

It was expected that conditions would be testing being January in Ashbourne and so it proved to be with a muddy surface affecting the style of play of both teams There was little to choose between the two sides and it was soon obvious that tries would be at a premium.

After a game that ebbed and flowed the only difference between the two commited sides was an additional successful conversion for the home side. Dronfield were beaten by 14-12. Dronfield's tries came from man of the match Dean O'Brien and Josh Shaw and fly half Rob Holland kicking one conversationAlthough they were defeated Dronfield can feel proud of their efforts on such an energy sapping pitch. It was certainly a test for their fitness levels