Double National Glory for Athena Female Empowerment
It was a weekend to remember for Athena Female Empowerment, as two of its rising stars — Nicole Evans and Jessie Chambers — were crowned England Boxing Development Championships National Champions.
In the Female Youth Under 50kg category, Nicole Evans (Anfield Boxing Club) boxed brilliantly to defeat the previously unbeaten Shakira Doherty (Sheffield City) with a commanding 5–0 unanimous victory. Her composure, ring IQ, and sharp execution earned her a well-deserved first national title — a huge milestone in her boxing journey.
Meanwhile, Jessie Chambers captured gold in the Female Youth Under 54kg division following an impressive campaign that began on 5th October at the Genesis Centre. Jessie produced a dominant 5–0 win over Lexie Beattie (Hard Hitters ABC) in the pre-quarter finals, securing her place in the national semis. A last-minute withdrawal from Ace Simpson (LS20) handed Jessie a bye straight to the finals — where she delivered another outstanding 5–0 victory to claim the national crown.
Both boxers train under the Athena Female Empowerment programme a UK-registered charity dedicated to breaking down barriers for women and girls in boxing. Through national squad sessions, international camps, and access to elite-level sparring and coaching, Athena provides the platform for female athletes to thrive and succeed in what has long been a male-dominated sport.
These achievements show what’s possible when female athletes are given equal opportunities. Nicole and Jessie’s performances are a testament to their hard work, and to the growing power of women’s boxing across the UK.
From local gyms to national podiums, Nicole and Jessie’s victories represent far more than titles they stand for progress, and empowerment.