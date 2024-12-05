Dominant second half for Chesterfield Hockey Club's third team

Will Winter Smith, with Captain Paul Ryan

Chesterfield's 3rd team had an early start away at Sheffield, knowing that a win would all but guarantee the team to be top of the league for Christmas.

A reminder from the skipper to ensure complacency was not the destroyer of dreams, and Chesterfield got off to a quick start.

A first minute short corner strike by Bointon found a foot on the line with Taylor sending the keeper the wrong way to secure a quick lead. The first half went by with few highlights, as both teams failed to find their flow.

The second half was a different tale, with Chesterfield dominant from the start. A period of quick interplay and clinical finishing from Bointon, who back to his best added four, a second from Taylor off a slick short corner routine before a Prancing run and tidy finish from Ryan made it six. Chesterfield continued to press, with a reverse shot from Taylor leaving the bar ringing like sleigh bells. Winter-Smith rounded the keeper twice to add two more, with a third controversially disallowed.

Sheffield grabbed a consolation goal after Chesterfield uncharacteristically failed to clear a short corner in what was another otherwise solid defensive performance.

Final score 9-1, leaving the Men top by three points with one more to play before the Christmas break.