Doe Loe stretch clear at top of Chesterfield Sunday League

A Courage FC player celebrates during his side's 4.0 win over Spartans Reserves in the Hutson Cup. Pic: James Roddis.

HKL leaders Doe Lea moved five points clear at the top following a comfortable 4-0 win at Butchers Arms on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perry Richards was on target twice in the victory, Corey Burton and substitute Max Denton joining him on the scoresheet. Dan Claridge was in superb form for Brampton Rovers at Rangers, netting all four goals in his sides 4-2 bit, Tristan Brown and Tyler Dunn scoring Rangers goals.

A tight game up on the Peak District at Eyam went the way of the leaders in HKL TWO as Eyam continue to top the division as Luke Moseley, Jack Tansfield and Elliott Crilley's goals just edged out Hasland Club 3-2. Dan Keenan was in top form as he blasted four of Brampton Moor Rovers five goals in a 5-2 win at Grassmoor Sports, Callum Dovison getting the fifth for second placed Rovers meanwhile a solitary Brad Nunn goal secured Hollingwood Athletic a victory over Brampton Victoria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HKL THREE table toppers Clowne Comets are closing in on the title following an amazing victory over Killamarsh Juniors in Which Jack Greton became the third player on the day to score four goals for his side. To make matters worse for Juniors Jacob Owen hit a treble, Ryan Daffin and Owen Lester two, Rhys Cunningham, Louie Hodgkin and Jack Smith one as they were trounced 14-2. Bolsover Town Seniors in stark contrast needed just one goal to beat Duke, Creswell Barnett beat Green Utd 2-0 and two Matt Dickinson goals plus one apiece from Paul Bicknell and Luke Thomas earned Shinnon a 4-2 win over Gasoline.

Into HKlL FOUR and Whitwell took on Wingfield White Hart and goals from Connor Jones, Nathaniael Limb, Lawson Widdowson and Connor Steel saw the former take the points in a 4-1 victory. Dan Cipco scored twice as Badger beat Spartans 2-0 and Rose and Crown likewise beat Tupton Tap 2-1.

Dronfield Royal Oak are second in HKL SIX following a narrow 3-2 victory over Crown and Anchor. Woodthorpe In were also winners, beating Hasland Community Reserves on their home patch 4-1, Adam Cahill scoring twice, Oliver Hoult and Josh Ward once.

It was also a big day in the League's domestic cups with two quarter final ties and a second round tie taking place in the Hutson Cup plus a second round Chatsworth Cup tie. in the first of the Hutson ties SIX leaders Renishaw travelled to FIVE mid table side Pilsley Community Development in confident mood however their involvement in the cup came to an abrupt halt as goals from Danny Bush who scored twice and Danny Marriott and Curtis Sharples sent the Pilsley side through to the semis. There was high drama in the other quarter final as a ninetieth minute Ben Meadley hit saw Tupton edge out opponents Poolsbrook 2-1, Meadley also scoring Tupton's opener. In the second round tie Courage beat Dpartans Reserves 4-0, Trent Jules scoring twice, John Dunwell and Alex Wright once.

In the Chatsworth second round Tibshelf Community beat Staveley Town 5-1, Brandon Andrew's, Joel Baines, Liam Hurley and substitutes Conor Brooks and Steven Wright the goalscorers.