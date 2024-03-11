Doe Lea win to reach Derbyshire Sunday Cup final.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The much anticipated semi finals of the Derbyshire Sunday Senior Cup finally went ahead on Sunday and HKL side Doe Lea beat fellow HKL outfit Mutton FC 3-1 to set up a final clash with Derby Taverners Premier League leaders Golden Pheasant who beat Honeycomb FC by the same margin at Causeway Lane, the home of Matlock Town on the fourteenth of April. Craig Stuart King, Josh Parfitt and Perry Richards were the men who’s goals fired Doe Lea to the final.

Dan Shelbourne was on top form for Butchers Arms in the second round of the Alma Cup, claiming the match ball as his hat trick plus two goals from Zack Shane Reynolds earned their side a 5-1 win over Steelmelters for whom Tom Reynolds hit a consolation goal. A tight game in the second round of the Chatsworth Cup was shade by Hasland Community beat Creswell Barnett Reserves by the odd goal in seven whilst in an equally close match White Hart beat Courage Lions 3-2.

In HKL TWO Hollingwood Athletic won for the second time in seven days as goals from Reece Nuttall, who scored twice and Ryan Whittaker saw them edge past Staveley Town 3-2, for whomLewis Deffley and Alex Parsons scored. Brampton Victoria remained in third place despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Gasoline FC, Oliver Papworth scoring for Victoria. Bolsover Town Seniors were 2-0 down at Grassmoor Sports, Rio Topham scoring both goals, at the half way stage but bounced back in style in the second period to record an unlikely 5-2 victory.

Action from the HKL Division Two game between Brampton Victoria [light blue] and Gasoline [black/red stripes]. Pic Martin Roberts.

Shinnon are up to fourth in HKL TWO following their narrow 4-3 over Spartans at Private Drive Wiley in the divisions other game Lewis Longden gave Whitwell the lead over FC Duke after just fifteen minutes, Connor Jones doubling their advantage just after the re-start however Duke were handed a lifeline on the hour as Aiden McTighe pulled a goal back and Duke levelled in the final minute thanks to Lee a Naughton goal to claim a point.

HKL FOUR leaders John Pye looking to extend their lead at the top by four points however they had to settle for just a point as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Grassmoor Sports Reserves, Pye failing to win for only the second time this season.