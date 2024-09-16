Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doe Lea’s season belatedly got underway with Rangers providing the opposition and fought hard to beat them 3-1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On target for Doe Lea were James Beardon, Corey Burton and George Morris. Butchers lost their opening two fixtures however they picked up their first point with a 3-3 draw at Brampton Rovers.

Clowne Wanderers faced against early season HKL ONE leaders Killamarsh FC at Clune Street and beat them by a solitary goal, inflicting a first defeat in three on their opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollingwood Athletic went into their clash with Hasland Club in HKL TWO having won their first three games and despite Matt Bower, Tom McTighe and Dan Richmond finding the net for Club however Athletic scored five times to record a fourth straight win. Eyam’s perfect start continued with a 5-3 win over Dronfield Wanderers, their third win in as many games, Alex Commons and Luke Moseley scoring twice, substitute Harvey Elliott once. Brampton Victoria took on MSK Utd and eased to a 5-1 victory, Nathan Fletcher, Luke Manlove, twice, Oliver Papworth and Liam Varley for with the winning goals. Brampton Moor Rovers won big, beating Clay Cross Utd 6-0.

Steelmelters (grey) beat Tupton Tap 3-2 in HKL Division 4 at Station New Road, Tupton.

In HKL THREE FC Duke recorded a good win at Staveley Town, Town won their first game of the season however Duke just had the edge winning 5-3 with Kyle Perrins scoring twice, Aiden McTighe, Luke Knightley and Jordan Hendley once. Green Utd were 3-1 winners at Tibshelf Community, Danny Murdoch scored twice as his Creswell Barnett side drew 2-2 with Shinnon as Gasoline won 7-2 at Killamarsh Juniors.

Steelmelters substitute Ben Copestake came off the bench to play a pivotal role in his Steelmelters 3-2 victory at Tupton Tap in HKL FOUR that saw them hit the top of the division albeit after just three games, Davy Francis scoring the third.

Walkers Wanderers beat John Pye by the same score, Dave Canning, Caelan Wall and Joe Walker with the winning goals. The other game in FOUR ended with the points being shared by Chesterfield Town and Spartans who drew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courage beat Pilsley Community Development by a comfortable 6-1 margin to go above them at the top of HKL FIVE on goal difference with Buster Newsham scoring twice, Alex Hancock, James Homan, Trent Jules and Jake Pheasey once. Duke of Brampton got their season up and running after losing last week by beating Town FC 3-0, Cameron Hutton scoring twice, Ryan Kaspryzcki once.

Steelmelters (grey) beat Tupton Tap 3-2 in HKL Division 4 at Station New Road, Tupton.

Victor Valsted hit a treble for Poolsbrook Town as they won 4-3 at Grassmoor Sports, Matt Roberts adding goal number four. Hasland Community we’re also winners, goals from Glenn Pearson and Aaron Mark Walton beating Spartans Reserves 2-0.

Charley Holmes played a blinder for Brimington Three Horseshoes in HKL SIX hitting five of their goals in an 8-1 demolition of Town CFC Reserves who now have a goal difference of negative 45 after four games. Re Burroughs joined Holmes in the goal fest scoring twice, Nathan Goulding once.

Crown and Anchor drew 1-1 with Tibshelf Community Reserves, Nathan Weldon scoring for Crown and Anchor whilst Danny Bainbridge, Oliver Handbury-Smith, Adam Cahill, Reece Reddish and Henry Barker scored for Woodthorpe Inn in their 5-1 victory over George and Dragon. Renishaw MW also won, beating Dronfield FC Oak 5-1.