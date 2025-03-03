Doe Lea keep up great form with emphatic Alma Cup win

Doe Lea progressed in the Alma Cup after a big win

HKL League leaders Doe Lea's league form continued in the second round of the Alma Cup on Sunday as they raced to an emphatic 8-0 win at Hepthorne Lane. .

Josh Parfitt has been in fine form recently and he added two more goals to his CV in this game. Likewise Perry Richard’s scored twice, Ross Etheridge, George Morris, Oliver Rouse and Joe Newton once

Elliott Nunn is another striker in fine form and he scored twice for Hollingwood Athletic at Killamarsh, unfortunately for him and his side Killamarsh scored three times to progress to round three. Joining them are Butchers Arms who beat Grassmoor Sports 2-1 and Brampton Rovers who won 3-1 at title challengers Clowne Wanderers.

In the second round of the Hutson Cup Woodthorpe Inn made short work of Grassmoor Sports Reserves, cruising to a 7-0 victory in which Dean Billyeald and Oliver Hanbury-Smith both scored twice, Deegan Billyeald, Dan Caunt and Dane Young once.

In the league itself Eyam are enjoying a very successful first season and a 3-0 win at Brampton Victoria moved them to the top of HKL TWO. Alex Cormac handed them the lead after fifteen minutes, substitute Luke Boatswain doubling their advantage on the hour mark before fellow sub Oliver Cormac sealed the victory with a third ten minutes from time.

Clowne Comets beat Shinnon by the odd goal in five to go six points clear at the top of HKL THREE. Shinnon's goals came from substitute Matt Dickinson and starter Tom Suter however Kallum Clarkson, Jacob Owen and substitute Elliott Daffin's goals handed Comets the win. Eldest Cresswell Barnet beat Killamarsh Juniors 2-1, Gasoline beat Staveley Town 3-1 and Green Utd beat Tibshelf Community 2-1.

HKL FOUR leaders Walkers Wanderers are five points clear of John Pye as both sides recorded victories at the weekend. Mark Kelly was on target twice for Wanderers as they beat Wingfield White Hart 3-1, whilst Tyler Martin, Callum Shelton and Fabien Mitchell-Bent scored for John Pye as they won 3-1 at Badger, Dan Cipco scoring for Badger. Craig Marples gave his Tupton side the lead in the tenth minute at Whitwell as Sam Buckton levelled fifteen minutes from time to earn his side a point.

In HKL FIVE there were victories for Poolsbrook and Elm Tree who beat Pilsley Community 2-1 and Town CFC 5-1 respectively as Duke of Brampton and Tupton shared four goals and the points.

HKL SIX leaders Renishaw took on second placed Dronfield Oak and had their lead at the top cut to five points as Oak ran out 3-1 winners. Creswell Black Diamond won well 7-3 at Hasland Community Reserves whilst Brimington Three Horseshoes had a day to forget as they were trounced 11-0 by a rampant All Inn outfit. Two players hit hat tricks for All Inn Max Higginson and Joe Blayne as Dan Knightley added two goals to the tally, Tom Holmes, Jack Bazeley and Morgan Greaves one apiece.