Doe Lea go top after big win in Chesterfield Sunday League

Doe Lea enjoyed a crushing 7-1 win to go top of the table.

Doe Lea were in control throughout the game as Josh Parfitt scored twice, Perry Richard's, Will Whitehead, Craig King, Corey Burton and Ross Etheridge one each. Pilsley Community dropped valuable points as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Rangers, Curtis Morley scoring for scoring for Pilsley, Reece Daffin for Rangers.

Finlay Hunter was on target twice in HKL TWO for Grassmoor Sports as they won 5-0 at Brampton Moor Rovers, Jay Jay Cutts, Nick Grayson and Jack Tomlinson joining him on the score sheet whilst Brampton Victoria won 5-2 at Clay Cross Utd and Dronfield Wanderers beat Hasland Club 2-1. In HKL THREE there was just one game and Killamarsh Juniors won it, beating Staveley Town 3-1.

Pilsley Community Development took the lead on thirty-three minutes at Spartans Reserves thanks to a Shane Marriott goal in HKL FIVE. Jack Lewis doubled the advantage on fifty-six minutes, Matt Parnham adding a third two minutes later before Denny Bush rounded off the victory two minutes into added on time. Tipton recorded a good win as goals from Callum Barker, Neo Batty, Josh Burrow and Cameron Butterworth saw them beat Tiwn FC 4-1. Two games in HKL SIX and they were won by Creswell Black Diamond and Dronfield Oak who beat Courage Development 2-1 and Crown and Anchor 4-1 respectively.

There was also one game in the Chatsworth Cup and Shinnon progressed to round two by beating Bolsover Town Seniors in a tight game 3-2.