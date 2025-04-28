Doe Lea and Pilsley Community reach Alma Cup final

Doe Lea and Pilsley Community will face other in the Alma Cup final

It was a huge day on Sunday as Doe Lea and Pilsley Community reached the final of the Alma Cup and there was a new twist in the race for the HKL ONE title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Alma semis at Staveley MW FC’s ground saw Doe Lea take on and beat Killamarsh 2-1 thanks to goals from Josh Parfitt and Perry Richards whilst Pilsley Community beat Eyam 3-1 setting up a final on the same ground on May 23rd at 7pm.

The twists and turns in HKL ONE continued as leaders Brampton Rovers missed the opportunity to claim the title as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Clowne Wanderers whom as a result move level on points with Rovers with one game to play plus Doe Lea have two games remaining in third place with two games to play. Butchers Arms Ethan Blackbourn and Zack Reynolds both scored twice, Tom David and Dan Shelbourne once as they beat Hepthorne Lane 6-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One game in HKL TWO and it was won by Dronfield Wanderers who beat Clay Cross Utd 3-2.

In HKL THREE a tight game at Moor Lane between hosts Bolsover Town Seniors and Gasoline ended level as Jack Waddle scored for Town, Jonathan Heston for Gas. Shinnon were also winners as goals from Luke Greaves and Rhys Wallhead secured the three points as they beat Creswell Barnett 2-0. Staveley Town and Killamarsh Juniors shared the points as they drew 1-1.

Tom Grant scored both goals as Rose and Crown beat Whitwell in the only game in HKL FOUR.

Courage FC are celebrating as a 6-2 win at Elm Tree saw them claim the HKL FIVE title. Josh Dunwell, Alex Hancock, Trent Jules, Buster Newsam and Joel Atack hitting the winning goals in a memorable season for Courage. Pilsley Community Development won 3-1 at Hasland Community whilst Grassmoor Sports Reserves beat Town 4-3 and Spartans Reserves and Poolsbrook Town drew 3-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Parsons hit a treble in HKL SIX as Dronfield Oak beat Woodthorpe 7-0, Ben Bower, Devon Boler, Jack Larrisey, Ben Moore and Jake Chapman were also on target. Tibshelf Community Reserves beat Creswell Black Diamond 5-1, Chris Pepper and Jamie Crerrand scoring twice, Simon Lethwate once. Courage Development won the other game in this division, beating Brimington Three Horeshoes 4-0, Lewis Booker, Teejay Goddard, Ash Warren and Danny Webb with the goals.