Doe Lea and Brampton Moor progress in Derbyshire Sunday Senior Cup.

Craig Stuart King and Stephan Brown both hit trebles for Doe Lea and Brampton Moor Rovers respectiveley to help propel their clubs into the second round of the Derbyshire Sunday Senior Cup.

Doe Lea faced Long Eaton League side Bell Inn as King's well taken hat trick plus a goal each from Curtis Lynch and Lee Clay earned them a place in round two. Likewise Brampton Moor Rovers progressed on the back of a fine hat trick from Stephan Brown at the expense Mansfield League side Shirebrook Miners Welfare. Shinnon also made it to the second round as they beat Grassmoor Sports 6-1, Luke Thomas scoring twice, Dean Spencer, Luke Greaves, Rich Harrison and Joe Kirk once.

A tight game between Brampton Victoria and Butchers Arms was won by the former despite one of their scorers Joe Robb later seeing red. Jack Morris and Oliver Papworth's goals saw Victoria home as Megan Jay and Curtis MacLeish hit Arms goals. Riley Barton and Ben Jones both scored twice, Kian Tensly once as Langwith White Star ended Hollingwood Athletic's interest in the competition despite being reduced to ten men when Bev Burbanks was red carded.

A 3-0 win for Mutton over Dronfield Oak in which Wayne Coupe's double plus Will Whitehead's eighth league and cup goal moved them into round two also. Exiting the competition were Eyam who were beaten 6-2 by highly fancied Roe Cross Simondsley of The Hyde Oldham League and Tibshelf Seniors who lost 5-1 to Derby Taverners league outfit Honeycombe.

In the league just one game each in HKL ONE and TWO as ten man Brampton Rovers thanks to a goal from Jacob Priestnall and one from Archie White, who was later sent off, beat Rangers for whom Ryan Brown scored 2-1. Bolsover Town Seniors edged past Clowne Comets 4-3 in TWO.

Into HKL THREE and a thrilling eleven goal game between Killamarsh Juniors and Tupton Tap was decided by a 95th minute goal from Simon Whitehouse in favour of Juniors, his second of the game, plus goals from Ed Bright, Callum Wood, Jarrod Cowley and Liam Foulstone. Spare a thought for Tap's Matt Proud who recorded a superb four goal salvo and still ended up on the losing side.

There was also a close game at Espial where the hosts thanks to goals from Jordan Hendley, Liam Richardson and Mark Morley edged out Staveley Town 3-2, Luke Pilgrim and Leighton Mycroft scoring for Town. A goal apiece from Matt Edinboro, Ross Evans, Delis Kadis and Paul Colgan helped Hepthorne Lane to a 4-1 win over John Pye whilst Jake Edwards and Zak Hooper's goals for Creswell Barnett cancelled out Sam Gosling's goal for opponents Clay Cross Town. Meanwhile bottom side Courage lost for the fourth time in a row, going down 3-1 to Industry.

In stark contrast in HKL FOUR Matt Bower, Rob Holland and Callum Barker's goals earned Tupton a 3-1 win over Wingfield White Hart, their fourth from four starts. Tibshelf Community and Spartans shared the points as Man Pepper netted for Tibshelf, Darren Bates for Spartans. A hat trick from Green Utd's Liam Scott plus a fourth from Devonte Williams saw the 'Greens' beat Rose and Crown Brampton 4-3. There was also a win for All Inn who won 4-3 at Dronfield Oak whilst Glapwell Gladiators drew 1-1 with Chesterfield Town and Elm Tree drew 3-3 with Whitwell.

Barlborough Rovers had conceded 21 goals in their previous two games before they took on Hasland Community in HKL FIVE and Alex Topliss scored twice in a much improved performance although Dan Carty's brace plus one from Lewis Fleming, Cole Trevis and Leseasn Masasi saw them lose 5-2 to Harland Community. Two Brad Walker goals earned Holmewood a 2-2 draw with Spire whilst Renishaw beat Creswell Black Diamond 2-0.

Newcomers New Houghton made it three wins from three despite playing for an hour with ten men in HKL SIX as Callum Wilkinson saw red. Tom Bradley and George Simpson goals won the game as Max Sewter-White replied for Tibshelf Community Reserves. The HKL LEAGUE'S leading scorer Matt Towndrow hit his ninth goal of the season for Courage Development however two Adam Cahill goals and one from Dean Billyeald, Daniel Count, Josh Ward and Rick Fullwood for opponents Woodthorpe Inn saw him end up on the losing side.

Three players scored twice for Brimington Three Horse Shoes in their 6-2 win at Tupton Tap Reserves for whom Reece Burroughs and Josh Dale replied. Chesterfield Town Reserves were also victorious, Danny Arnold, Joe Streets, Reece Walker and Mark Wright's goals seeing off Town 4-1. Finally Carr Vale visited Spartans Reserves and beat them 2-1.