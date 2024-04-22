Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In HKL ONE one such club is Hepthorne Lane who seven days earlier lost 4-1 at Crown Killamarsh before suffering a heavy 7-4 defeat at Butchers Arms on Thursday evening in which Jake Brock and Billie Brooks both scored twice.

Things went from bad to worse on Sunday as a rampant title chasing Doe Lea thrashed them 9-2, Tom Poole leading the charge for Doe Lea with a well taken hat trick, Cory Burton and Joe Newton scoring twice, Josh Parfitt and Perry Richards once.

Butchers Arms followed up their victory over Hepthorne Lane with a 5-2 win at Bridge Inn in which Zack Reynolds and Dan Shelbourne both scored twice, Andrew Henson once in a victory which leaves them top above Clowne Wanderers on goal difference with four games on hand.

Doe Lea (green) thumped Hepthorne Lane 9-2 in HKL Division One at Station Road.

For their part Clowne Wanderers won 2-0 at Crown Killamarsh as Brampton Moor Rovers consolidated their mid table position with a 2-0 win over Mutton.

In HKL TWO Hollingwood Athletic went into their fixture with Rangers having added a 7-3 mid-week victory over Staveley Town, Reece Nuttall hitting a treble, Ryan Whittaker a brace to their 4-1victory over Killamarsh Juniors.

In good form however the form book counted for little as leaders Rangers handed them a football lesson, romping to a magnificent 12-2 victory inspired by talisman Joe Robb’s five goal blast as he was joined on the scoresheet by Gareth Ward who scored twice, Ryan Brown, Trystan Brown, Ricky Machin, Dan Taylor and Nathan Melbourne.

As a result of this win they went six points clear and with the title in touching distance. A goal apiece from Harry Brown, Ben Burrell, Ollie Dawson, Luke Greaves and Kane Gregory saw Brampton Victoria ease to a 5-2 win at Grassmoor Sports.

In HKL THREE a 3-0 win over Spartans for Clay Cross Utd moved them to within four points of leaders MSK Utd, Darren Fantom, Chris Hooper and Adam Pearson with the winning goals.

AFC Whitwell followed up a 2-0 win in midweek over Dronfield Wanderers by taking a point from a 2-2 draw with Steelmelters, Tom Galley and Oliver Wolstenholme scoring for Whitwell, Matt Towndrow and Tom Keown netting for Steelmelters.

A high scoring game in which Tom Torrington scored a hat trick for his Shinnon saw his side beat Tibshelf Community 6-4.

John Pye’s HKL FOUR title hopes suffered a second blow in a few days as following their 3-1 mid week defeat to Green Utd in which Dan Brown, Joe Palmer and Liam Scott scored for the Greens they slipped to another defeat at the hands of Walkers Wanderers, Joe Walker and Jacob Higgins finding the net for Wanderers.

In HKL FIVE Clowne Comets claimed the title in mid week as they beat Tibshelf Community Reserves 2-0 with James Baddams and Ryan Daffin hitting the target.

Comets have dominated the division from day one and have scored one hundred and twenty-three goals, won eighteen of their games played to date, drawing once and have yet to suffer a defeat.

The battle for runners up spot continues with just one point separating Spartans Reserves, Tupton and Badger. Spartans could have pulled clear Jc they had beaten Wingfield White Hart however goals from Jordan Hunter, who scored twice and Gary Brooks earned White Hart the victory. Hart having beaten Hasland Community Reserves in mid-week.

Also in mid-week Tupton beat Brimington 3-1 thanks to goals from Josh Burrow, Dom Kelley and Ben Meadley. Badger also won in mid-week putting six past Courage Lions, Connor Petrillo and Ollie Townsend both scoring a couple.

Lions returned to winning ways on Sunday beating Hasland Community Reserves 3-1. Brimington beat Town FC 5-0, Matt Brewer scoring four whilst Dronfield beat Tibshelf Community Reserves 7-1.