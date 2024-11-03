Diogo Soares stars as Encon Arrows cage the Lions

Encon Arrows 95 Teesside Lions 79

Diogo Soares produced a fantastic all-around performance to help the Encon Arrows to victory over the highly fancied Teesside Lions by 95 – 79. Diogo Soares scored 24 points in addition to shackling the Lions highly rated American Patrick. Diogo Soares was well supported by powerful scoring brothers Hamza Ibrahim (32 points) and Mahamoud Ibrahim (16 points) as the Encon Arrows moved to second in the table with a 4 – 2 record.

The first quarter was a highly entertaining affair as both teams flexed their muscles and produced high quality basketball of great athletic quality. The Encon Arrows took the quarter 32 – 22 as Diogo Soares shone with a left handed dunk while Titus Berzinis produced a remarkable 4 point play being fouled on a long 3 – pointer. Patrick shone for the Lions with a series of shots scoring 13 in the quarter.

The pace was unrelenting into the second quarter as the two talented teams exchanged blows as the Lions took the quarter 20 – 19 however it was the Encon Arrows who reached the interval leading 51 – 42. The brothers Ibrahim were very effective at both ends.

Diogo Soares

The intensity of competition just increased into the third quarter with strong performances from Jacob Paredes and George Odeke. Diogo Soares was moved to defend the dangerous Patrick and this limited his effectiveness in the game as he struggled to make an impact. The Encon Arrows took the quarter 21 – 18 to edge further ahead 73 – 60.

The new Encon Arrows of 2024 have shown a greater commitment to defensive effort and this showed in the fourth quarter as they built a lead briefly of over 20 points with under 5 minutes to play with Hamza Ibrahim scoring repeatedly. The introduction of Zak Ali brought even more intensity as he drew a 5th foul charge on the Lions dangerous point guard. The Encon Arrows took the final quarter 23 – 19 to record an impressive 16 point victory by 95 – 79.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Hamza Ibrahim 32, Diogo Soares 24, Mahamoud Ibrahim 16

Coaches Jonny and James Kelly were proud of the groups efforts; “this was a great win against a much fancied and high budgeted team in the division. The scary thing is that we can play even better as we made some mistakes in the game but our energy was always good and eventually broke the Lions. This division is unrelenting and tests on a weekly basis as this week we will travel to unbeaten and divisional favourites St Helens. We are not a big squad but we are tight knit and appreciative of each other’s efforts”.

Encon Arrows U16 Boys still unbeaten

Sheffield Sharks (Yellow) 46 Encon Arrows 75

The Encon Arrows remained unbeaten with a workmanlike 75 – 46 victory over the Sheffield Sharks. The Encon Arrows were not at their best but took every quarter leading 40 – 20 at the interval. Ollie Watling, Alex Wilson and Roy Keeling have proved a scoring force all season and the U15s have taken effortlessly to the new age group this season using their power, athleticism and range of skills to cut through opponents to date. The trio connected for 44 points which was enough for a comfortable win.

The Encon Arrows U16s remain unbeaten with a 4 – 0 record.

Encon U16 Girls win in Thriller

Encon Arrows U16 Girls 68 Newcastle Eagles 66

The Encon Arrows girls are competing at the highest premier level and fought their way to a dramatic 68 – 66 win over the Newcastle Eagles. The teams were closely matched throughout with the Encon Arrows trailing 34 – 35 at the interval before snatching victory in the final moments.

The Eagles made a strong opening and despite the efforts of Tekta Amensia and Eve Hinchcliffe the Encon Arrows trailed 20 – 16 at the end of the quarter. However Mae Murphy – Duckenfield inspired the Encon Arrows in the second quarter as they trailed only 35 – 34 at the interval.

The third quarter saw the Encon Arrows begin to flow and their fluent attacking style saw them finish the quarter ahead 53 – 48. Into the fourth quarter the teams fought for supremacy with Amelia Copley making a telling contribution. However, the Encon Arrows showed some fallibility at the free throw line and it was the Eagles who led into the final seconds until a pair of free throws from Mae Murphy-Duckenfield edged them a point ahead and finally to victory by 68 – 66.

Encon Arrows Scorers Mae Murphy-Duckenfield 18, Eve Hinchcliffe 17, Tekta Amensia 15