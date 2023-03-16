News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire school crowned British judo champion

Lady Manners School, Bakewell, have been crowned the Champions at the British Schools Judo Championships.

By amanda brattonContributor
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:32 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:32 GMT

Students from the school were crowned the Champions at the British Schools Judo Championships held over 11 and 12 March 2023 at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield. Over 700 pupils representing schools from right across Great Britain took part in the competition.

The event was organised by the British Judo Association, which is the National Governing Body for the Olympic Sport of Judo in Great Britain.Lady Manners School were crowned Champions thanks to local siblings from Eyam, Saffiyah and Idris Khan both winning Gold medals, and a Silver medal from Ilyas Khan. Hadeeja Khan of Baslow St Anne’s also achieved a Silver medal.

The medals were awarded to the successful competitors by Great Britain’s Olympic Judo Director, Karen Roberts.

Former GB Olympic Judo player Karen Jones with medal winners; Idris Khan 15, Ilyas Khan 12, Hadeeja Khan 8
Saffiyah and Idris Khan have now been selected to represent Team GB in the World Games and European Championships in June 2023.

Saffiyah Khan 16
