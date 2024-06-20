Derbyshire football team attempt to conquer Kinder Scout in a charity challenge.
Spire Rangers Tigers u15s who play in the North Derbyshire Youth League are attempting to hike up 2,090ft and over nine miles, carrying a army stretcher bearing their end-of-season trophies.
At the peak of Kinder Scout, the highest ever recorded end-of-season presentation will take place – with two mystery guests giving out the trophies.
The team who are based in Hollingwood are a community based team whose ethos is providing postive experiences. This experience will definitely provide an experience the players will never forget.
Over 40 players, family members and friends are taking part in the challenge on the same day as the sparkle walk in aid of Ashgate Hospice. Over £700 has been raised via collection buckets and a Just Giving page.
After the challenge the players, families and friends will be going back to the Hollingwood Pub for an end of season celebration.
