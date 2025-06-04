Derbyshire FA announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer

Liam Rooney pictured at the County FA Awards at Wembley Stadium, representing Derbyshire FA.

Derbyshire FA is delighted to announce the appointment of Liam Rooney as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Liam has been appointed into the role following over 16 years of dedicated service to the County FA, bringing with him a wealth of experience, leadership, and a deep understanding of grassroots football in Derbyshire.

Liam began his career with Derbyshire FA in 2008 as a Football Development Officer. His commitment to developing the local game saw him promoted to Football Development Manager in 2015, and in 2024 he took on the Head of Facilities and Partnerships role. Throughout his time with the organisation, Liam has played a pivotal role in delivering facility projects, supporting club development, and driving partnerships that benefit football across the county.

Speaking about his appointment, Liam Rooney said: "It’s a real honour to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Derbyshire FA. Having spent the majority of my career working to improve grassroots football in this county, I’m excited to now lead the organisation into its next chapter. We have a brilliant team in place and a strong football community. I look forward to working with both to ensure the game continues to grow and thrive in Derbyshire."

Derbyshire FA Chairman, Frank McArdle MBE, added: "Liam’s passion for football in Derbyshire is evident to everyone who’s worked with him. His knowledge of the game, commitment to our values, and vision for the future made him the ideal choice to lead the organisation. The Board is confident that under Liam’s leadership, Derbyshire FA will continue to make a positive impact on the game at every level."

Liam officially begins his new role as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.