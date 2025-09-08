Derbyshire Dragons win inaugural tens rugby competiton

Dragons celebrate

Derbyshire Dragons Under 18 girls season got off to a winning start as they won the inaugural NLD 10s competition in Nottingham on Sunday.

The organisers invited the best girls teams from across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire & Lincolnshire to compete in a short format rugby competition - 10 minute matches, playing 10 a-side on the full pitch.

In the round robin matches Derbyshire Dragons went unbeaten, winning 3 games and drawing just one, with local rivals, Mansfield. Their first game was a 12-12 draw against Mansfield.

The dragons started at pace and went two tries ahead with Eva Vega-White and Emily Allen both scoring. Mansfield didn't give up and finished strongly. They scored two tries to level the game, with their second coming at the very final whistle. Next up, the Dragons played Nottingham Casuals, winning 14-0. Tries from Katie Baines and Katie Lord were too much for Casuals, who just couldn't break through the Dragons' resolute defensive line.

Katie Lord, with the ball, trying to evade Nottingham Casuals

Their third match of the competition was against a combined Nottingham Paviours and Newark team. At this point the Dragons were well into their stride and couldn't be stopped. They won 26-0 with tries from Lucy Baines (2), Artemis Thorpe, and Jess Jones. Their final round robin match was against long-time rivals, Long Eaton. But the Dragons' pace and fitness shone through as they again won by 26-0. Tries from Emily Bentley, Emily Allen, Artemis Thorpe, and Millie Pyatt.

Finishing top in the group standings, the Dragons were to play Nottingham Casuals, who finished 2nd overall. Casuals challenged at the off but the Dragons weren't to be beaten. They finished off their day in style, winning by 24-0 with tries from Millie Pyatt, Chloe Griffin, Jess Haslam and Lucy Baines.

Special mention to Emily Bentley who scored 10 conversions (drop kicks) out 15 on the day. The Dragons had 11 different try scorers, which also demonstrated their attacking threat across the whole squad.

Lead coach, Andy Thomas, had this to say about the competition "The coaching team are massively proud of all the girls today. It was an awesome effort and some excellent rugby was on show."

The Derbyshire Dragons squad and coaches

Next Sunday they travel to Thorne to play in their first 15 a side fixture and will look to build on the success and style of play that was deployed in the Tens Competition.

If any local businesses are interested in sponsoring the team, there are opportunities available - please contact Richard Waterhouse on 07803 033970.