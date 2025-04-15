Derbyshire Dragons back from tour to North West of England

Dragons U16 girls, unbeaten over the weekend

Derbyshire Dragons girls rugby teams completed a succesful tour to the North West of England over the weekend 11th April

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derbyshire Dragons club is a clustered club, taking girls rugby players from various clubs in Derbbyshire including Chesterfield, Matlock, Dronfield, Ashbourne and others.

The "Dragons" travelled to Lancashire this past weekend to take part in their second ever end of season tour. Travelling with 40+ girls at age groups of Under 18, 16 and 14 the teams enjoyed a hugely successful tour both on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday 11th April all the age group teams travelled to Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Club to play against the Tri Counties Tigers, a formidable cluster team made up of players from Kirkby Londsale, Garstang, Kendall, Vale of Lune & North Ribblesdale Rugby Clubs. The girls were treated to sunshine and hospitality by the hosts and rewarded the spectators with some very entertaining rugby. The U18s won by 45-26, the U16s also won, by 63-47 and the U14s lost out by 49-35.

Dragons U18 girls

On Sunday the teams faced fresh opposition and travelled to Manchester for the U14s and U16s, and the U18s travelled to Littleborough near Rochdale. The results were spectacular on Sunday with the U14s, teaming up with Manchester Rubies and winning 54-0 against Crewe & Nantwich. The U16s also won by 52-20 against a combined Bolton/Trafford/Manchester team.

The U18s played their first ever 7s fixture, beating a strong Littleborough team, including county representative players, by two tries. Having conceeded 4 tries to 1 in the first quarter, the team adapted their approach to the faster game and came from behind to finish two tries clear by the end of the match.

The tour wasn't all about the game and results though - as much as the rugby the tour was designed to bring the teams together as a group and included other activities such as a quiz, bowling, swimming in the sea, disco and dancing!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tour organiser and Under 18 coach, Richard Jones, had this to say about the weekend "The tour was the icing on the cake of a terrific season for the Derbyshire Dragons. The girls ave trained hard throughout the season, played games in all conditions, and kept on with smiles on their faces. The tour is really succesful way of bringing the teams together as one."

Line out for Dragons versus Tri County Tigers

Although the season has ended, the Dragons will continue training through the summer on Thursday evenings. New players are always welcome to come and give it a try - please contact Dragons Manager Richard Waterhouse on 07803 033970 for further details .

Players, parents and coaches alike agreed that it was a fantastic few days and plans are already afoot for next year, with a trip to Ireland in the offing!