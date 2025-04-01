Derbyshire Community slip to defeat against Sands United Derby

Derbyshire Community FC vs. Sands United Derby.

Derbyshire Community FC’s inaugural event took place at Alfreton Town’s Impact Arena, with the new side facing Sands United Derby to tick one off their packed 2025 calendar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community started brightly, playing from left to right in a 4-3-3 formation, looking to work the ball out from the midfield, into the wingers and create chances. Glimpses of quality were shown by Community, but nothing clear cut was concocted.

As half time beckoned, the deadlock was finally broken, as a miss kicked Community clearance found it’s way to Sands left back Dave Baker, who saw the space open, and placed his effort into the bottom left corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community dug deep after the break, with a change in formation calculated by manager Tom Kemp, opting for a three at the back. The tactical changes looked to work, as Community piled the pressure on Sands, whose one goal lead didn’t look entirely comfortable.

The chance arose for an equaliser, as Community’s right back Rowan Cockin was brought down inside the six yard box. Whistle blown. Penalty.

Up steps Sean Byrne-Dineen, who sends the Sands keeper the wrong way, tidily slotting his penalty into the bottom right corner.

As the game approached the latter stages, both sides pushed to try and find that all important winner. Both came close, with multiple efforts being attempted, but nothing would drop for either team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was, however, until the Sands talisman was brought down in the 18 yard box by Community defender Alistair Higgins, who hadn’t put a foot wrong for 80 odd minutes prior.

After slight deliberation on whether the ball was placed on the spot correctly, up stepped Callum Stewart, who blazed his penalty into the top right corner, reclaiming the lead for Sands as the game reached it’s crescendo.

Community looked to try everything to grab a late equaliser, and an all-out-attack approach became very visible, with Vice Captain Nathan Bingham getting the nod to lead the front line.

Community had one final glimmer of hope, as Tyler Farnsworth was brought down just outside the box. A free kick delivered in by Joe Greaves looked to find its way over the line, but to no avail, as the referee didn’t give the goal, and ultimately, the game was over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event raised an amazing £1849.92 in memory of Winnie with all money going to support her parents through this difficult time. A massive thank you to everyone who donated, played, and supported us – you’ve made a real difference.