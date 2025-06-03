Derbyshire Community looking to keep run going against Fatball Long Eaton

DCFC vs. Fatball Long Eaton

Graham Street Prims play host to Derbyshire Community Football Club against Fatball Long Eaton this Sunday.

Community are hoping to add to a turn-around in form, having lost their opening two games they have since gone on to win their following two matches, including a 4-2, come-from-behind win over a newly formed Mickleover Veteran's Team.

Since forming earlier in the year, from the three games played so far, Derbyshire Community have raised an astounding £3,817.89 for various charities and this month they take to the field in memory of Gracie Spinks with all money raised going towards supporting Gracie's Law.

The game kicks-off at 2pm in Spondon and entry is free of charge to all, with donations welcome.

If you are unable to attend but would still like to contribute towards supporting Gracie's Law, you can do so through their website; https://www.graciespinks.com/gracies-law