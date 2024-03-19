Derby day delight as Blues overcome Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield controlled the game from kick off, and their dominant start to the encounter was soon rewarded when Imogen Fowler broke the deadlock in the 14th minute.

Debutant Annie Davidson played a lovely through ball to Fowler who made no mistake with the finish to net her 20th goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield’s early lead was soon wiped out 12 minutes later. A corner delivered across the face of goal found an unmarked Mansfield player at the far post to tap it in from close range.

Romy Sheppard scoring on her debut to make it 2-1 to Chesterfield

Three minutes before half-time the Blues came inches away from regaining the lead. Olivia Darley delivered a cross into the box which was met by the boot of Fowler at the back post, but her effort rattled back off the crossbar.

Chesterfield were quick to restore their lead just five minutes into the second half thanks to debutant Romy Sheppard. The forward was the quickest to react following an excellent corner from Fowler to steer the ball home from close range and put the Blues back in front.

Mansfield attempted to drag themselves level again quickly with numerous long-range efforts from outside the box, but they failed to trouble Nic Stokes in the Chesterfield goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield looked to have levelled the score in the 71st minute but were thwarted by a moment of magic from Blues defender Lily Naylor. A shot was fired on target from a corner for the visitors but Naylor made an excellent goal-line clearance to keep Chesterfield’s lead intact.

The visitors had one last chance in added time to level the game when a striker was played through on goal; however, she sliced her shot just wide and Chesterfield could breathe a sigh of relief.

The result means Chesterfield Ladies have now won three league matches in a row and remain in third place in the East Midlands Women’s Premier Division. They have five games in hand on second-place Ilkeston Town Ladies and two games in hand on top of the league Lincoln United Women.

The next fixture for the Blues will be on Sunday 24th March at home against Long Eaton United Women, to be played at Inkersall Road (14:00 KO).

Chesterfield Ladies team: Stokes, Hopkinson, Naylor, Warren, Abercrombie, Connell, Davidson, Standen (c), Marshall, Fowler, Bailey.

Used substitutes: Falleth, Fidler, Sheppard, Darley.