Derby County match against Portsmouth to showcase NSPCC partnership

Derby County Football Club’s next home match against Portsmouth will showcase the club’s partnership and support for the NSPCC this Christmas.

The club will be supporting the NSPCC’s Letters from Santa during home matches by displaying supporting messages on big screens and in match day programmes in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

The match at Pride Park on Friday 13 December will include fundraising opportunities as well as a visit from the NSPCC’s outgoing CEO, Sir Peter Wanless.

Peter Wanless, CEO for the NSPCC, said: “It has been such a pleasure to be part of something as special as the forging of the partnership between the NSPCC and Derby County. Together, we have reached out to children, families and communities across the region to help tackle child abuse.

Derby County's Pride Park Stadium displays NSPCC's Letter from Santa campaign on big screen.

“The charity opportunities taking place during the home match against Portsmouth will be yet another example, among so many, of the dedication and support we receive from everyone at Derby County, as well as among the club’s supporters. Visiting the club always brings me joy, and I look forward to meeting the team at Pride Park stadium, one last time as Chief Executive before handing over to my successor.”

Since 2022, the Rams have raised a staggering £10,000 every year for the NSPCC while supporting campaigns such as Childhood Day and Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week.

Simon Carnall, Head of Community at Derby County, said: “We are looking forward to highlighting the brilliant work that the NSPCC does across Derbyshire, and the country itself, at our home fixture against Portsmouth and also continue to help raise vital funds for the charity to operate at the very highest level.

“We have enjoyed a fruitful and ever-growing relationship with the NPSCC, and their outgoing Chief Executive Officer Sir Peter Wanless, over the last two years and we are delighted that Derby County has played its part to raise thousands of pounds for such an incredible cause.”

Also, this December, Derby County will be sharing the NSPCC’s new Christmas advert over social media while posters promoting the charity’s Childline service will be put up around the stadium at Pride Park.

Barbara Elsey is the NSPCC’s Community Fundraising Manager for the East Midlands.

She said: “Christmas marks the end of a special year for both Derby County and the NSPCC, as we’re both 140 years-old this year. Our special bond is represented in our joint commitment to protecting children in Derby and across the region.

“We would like to give Derby County a tremendous thanks for all their support, not just in December, but during the whole year. The commitment of the club, staff, players and fans acts a beacon of hope and inspiration, which is so important during this time of year.”

In its 23rd year, the Letter from Santa allows families to create special memories while contributing to this important service. Each letter can be personalised, making each child feel special and unique. For more information about Letters from Santa, please visit the NSPCC website.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the NSPCC in Derby and Derbyshire over Christmas or in the New Year, please email [email protected]