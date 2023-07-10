Derby County confirm NSPCC support for a second season with £10,000 donation

Over the past year, the Rams has supported key NSPCC campaigns and local projects, including Number Day, Childhood Day and the annual Christmas appeal.

Through its work with the child protection charity, Derby County has connected with people and communities across the region, while also raising awareness to help tackle child abuse, not just in sport but in the wider community.

The club will continue to display the NSPCC logo on the ground’s advertising boards and big screen on match days, and will continue supporting local projects, campaigns and fundraising to help improve the lives of children and young people in Derbyshire.

Stephen Pearce, Derby County’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to present our friends at the NSPCC with £10,000 which has been raised by the club and our supporters over the course of this season. It also gives me great pleasure to announce that we will continue our support for the charity into the 2023/24 season.

“Derby County and NSPCC have done great work and we shall continue building relations with the local community here in Derbyshire. When we work as one team, we can keep our children safe, together.”

The money raised by Derby County during this season will be used to support the NSPCC’s Speak out Stay safe service in Derbyshire. Through face-to-face workshops delivered in primary schools, children are taught to understand that they have a right to feel safe, how to recognise signs of abuse and neglect, and to speak to a trusted adult or Childline if they ever need help or support.

Rosie Murden, NSPCC Schools Coordinator for Derby City and Derbyshire, said: “We can’t thank Derby County enough for their kindness and being great partners. The relationship with Derby County provides our children with positive roles models who reinforce our messages, whilst also supporting us to deliver fundraising events in schools.

“In Derby and Derbyshire there are almost 500 primary schools, and the money raised by Derby County will play a vital role in helping us get our safeguarding messages out to the children who need it.”