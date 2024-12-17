Derby County champions support for NSPCC this Christmas

NSPCC’s new Christmas advert and Letter from Santa campaign appeared on the stadium’s big screens at Pride Park.

Derby County’s 4-0 win against Portsmouth at home marked the perfect moment for the club to showcase their on-going relationship with the NSPCC.

The match was attended by representatives from the charity, including the out-going CEO Sir Peter Wanless.

Since 2022, the club has raised more than £20,000 to support the NSPCC’s campaigns as part of an ongoing partnership, and the match on Friday 13 December was also an opportunity to raise additional funds for the child protection charity.

A text to donate number was shared during the match that enabled supporters to donate £4, which is the amount needed for a Childline councillor to answer a call from a vulnerable child during this Christmas holiday.

Names Left to right: Callum Elder (Player), Rosie Murden (NSPCC Schools Coordinator) Stephen Pearce (Derby County Chief Executive Officer), Peter Wanless (NSPCC’s out-going CEO) David Clowes ( Derby County Owner), Caroline Morgan (NSPCC Supporter Fundraising Manager) and Eiran Cashin (Player).

Simon Carnall, Chief Operating Officer at Derby County, said: “We were delighted to welcome representatives of the NSPCC to Pride Park Stadium on Friday for our home fixture against Portsmouth.

“It was a great opportunity to highlight the great work that the NSPCC does right across Derbyshire and also celebrate Sir Peter Wanless’ legacy prior to stepping down from his role as Chief Executive Officer. It was also a chance to raise awareness of our designated charity and help raise welcome funds.

“With the team recording a 4-0 win on the pitch, the attendees were obviously a lucky charm and we look forward to seeing the NSPCC and their representatives at Pride Park again very soon.”

Before the match the Derby County players trained on the pitch in their NSPCC t-shirts. The club also shared the NSPCC’s new Christmas advert and Letter from Santa campaign on the stadium’s big screens and on their website.

Caroline Morgan, the NSPCC’s Supporter Fundraising Manager for the Midlands, said: “The evening was such a special night for everyone and was the opportune moment of reflection to think of those children and families in Derby and Derbyshire that have been supported by the partnership. Derby County and the NSPCC make an excellent team and I very much look forward to what we can achieve together next year.

“We would also like to thank everyone at the club, along with all the supporters on the night, who gave generously to help support children and our charity services this Christmas.”

Volunteers are the beating heart of the NSPCC’s fundraising events and services such as Childline and school’s service. If anyone is interested in volunteering for the NSPCC in Derbyshire in the New Year, please email [email protected]